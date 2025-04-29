VIP PODCAST 4/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: NFL Draft wrestling notes, TNA Rebellion notes, Joe Hendry hurt or helped from WM loss to Orton, Rollins/Heyman-Sami story, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Various NFL Draft wrestling notes

TNA Rebellion thoughts

Was Joe Hendry hurt or helped by his “WrestleMania Moment” with Randy Orton, what does how this was handled say about the state of the industry and the priorities of how to portray it, should WWE have been more respectful to TNA considering he was their champion, could Hendry in theory have stood up for himself to not be clowned to that degree or was he on board with it, and did the shoulder injury excuse cover for all of this

Crowd reactions on Raw to the Sami Zayn beatdown, thoughts on the Sami beatdown at the end including praise and criticism.

Larger philosophical issues of WWE getting away with mistakes and not seeming aware of trends that could undercut sustaining the business boom

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO