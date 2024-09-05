AEW is losing a larger percentage of viewers than the percent of people cutting the cord with traditional basic cable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The last six weeks, AEW Dynamite has averaged a 0.55 in the 18-49 “coverage rating” (CVG) category, which is more valuable than a regular percentage watching of all homes with TVs when considering whether a show is performing better year over year, since it isolates the percentage of people who can watch who are watching. The same six weeks last year, it averaged 0.70. So compared to last year, Dynamite has dropped of 20 percent in terms of the percent of people with access to TBS who are choosing to watch.

In the last four weeks, which excludes competition with the summer Olympics this year in two weeks of that six week sample, the difference is 0.71 to 0.58, or a drop of 18 percent.

In total viewers (age 2+), the last four weeks have averaged a 0.45 rating compared to 0.52 last year in the same four weeks. That’s a drop of 14 percent (when using full ratings numbered not averaged to the nearest hundredth). So AEW is losing younger viewers at a higher rate than older viewers.

The most often reported viewership and ratings information reflects how many people are watching Dynamite who have TVs, without the context of the smaller pool of current cable subscribers to draw from year to year. That means a drop in viewership or key demo ratings can look alarming, but relative to the drop in homes with cable, the dropoff can be deceiving.

That said, Dynamite is actually drawing a smaller percentage of 18-49 year olds and total viewers of any age (2+) with cable than a year ago over the last six weeks and four weeks, which is indicative of a certain percentage not watching even though they still have access to the show.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/4): Total viewership and ten-week averages compared to one year ago and two years ago, plus key demo data

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: PWTorch editor Wade Keller founded Pro Wrestling Torch in September 1987. He has been interviewed as a pro wrestling industry go-to analyst by dozens of TV and radio stations across the country; he has also been quoted in dozens of major newspapers and magazines across the world. Media entities that have featured Keller in stories covering wrestling include National Public Radio, Fox News Channel, ESPN Magazine, the New York Post, Entertainment Weekly, the Associated Press, and the Washington Post. He also hosted his own weekly two hour wrestling talk show on KFAN sport radio in the ’90s. Over the past 35+ years Keller has also interviewed, one-on-one, wrestling’s top names for in-depth “Torch Talks” and feature articles including powerbrokers such as Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Jerry Jarrett, Bill Watts, Jim Cornette, Jim Crockett, Jim Herd, Paul Heyman, Kevin Sullivan, Jim Ross, Vince Russo, Brian Gewirtz, and Tony Kha n; top wrestling stars such as The Rock, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Rick Steamboat, Jerry Lawler, Bill Goldberg, British Bulldog, Road Warrior Hawk, Jesse Ventura, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Bobby Lashley, and Hulk Hogan; and legends such as Lou Thesz, Gordon Solie, Bruno Sammartino, Roy Shires, Terry Funk, and Verne Gagne.