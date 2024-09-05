AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/4): Total viewership and ten-week averages compared to one year ago and two years ago, plus key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (9/4) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 660,000 viewers, compared to 691,000 the prior week and the 698,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 694,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 887,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 877,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,035,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 978,000.

So Dynamite’s current ten-week rolling average is down 29 percent compared to two years ago, which is a smaller pool to draw from for PPV buys and live ticket sales. Dynamite remains one of the top year-round shows on cable in the key demo, below WWE, the NFL, college football, top NBA games, and a few other exceptions only.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.22 and 0.24 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.38 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.52 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.42.

The announced matches and segments were…

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW Continental Championship match

Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose – AEW Women’s Championship match

Will Ospreay & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pac & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more insights on pro wrestling ratings.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/31): Total viewership and key demo rating, ten-week averages, year-ago comparisons

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)