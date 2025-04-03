TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/3): The System Public Firing, Elijah vs. Kazarian, Spitfire vs. Legend & Jackson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 3, 2025

ST. JOSEPH, MO AT ST. JOSEPH CIVIC ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Joe Hendry came out to an enthusiastic reception and joined the commentary team.

(1) ELIJAH vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Towards the end, Kazarian got into it with Hendry. Kazarian pushed Hendry into Elijah. Back in the ring, Kazarian rolled up Elijah (and held the jeans) to get the pin. Hendry got in the ring and fought with Kazarian, but security broke it up. Hendry got loose, but Elijah pulled Hendry off and Kazarian fled. [c]

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

-Replay of the ending of the previous match.

-A member of the medical team checked on Hendry’s shoulder. Hendry refused to go to the hospital. But the medic insisted.

-A “Digital Exclusive” of Eddie Edwards berating all the members of The System.

-Back to this week and Eddie Edwards was in the ring and being booed. He said that he demanded that everyone in the The System get on board with him or they would hand in their ring and be out of the group. He called out the other members of The System and they got in the ring.

JDC, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards all said they were in. As Moose was about to answer, Cody Deaner interrupted. He asked if the fans wanted to see someone get fired tonight. He and Eddie exchanged words. Eddie said that no one was being fired, and they were all on the same page. Cody said it didn’t seem like everyone was on the same page. He said that Moose said he should let the people choose.

Cody polled the people and they agreed that Moose should be out. Moose said the people are absolutely right, then he booted Cody. The System attacked Cody and posed over him.

-Gia Miller interviewed Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Masha Slamovich. They talked about their match tonight. Xia said that Tessa Blanchard had to run to NXT to find partners. Masha said that Tessa has burned every bridge, and she is washed up. [c]

-Santino confronted The System backstage. Santino said they all have matches next week that were announced on social media. They checked their phone.

(2) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) vs. LASH LEGEND & JAKARA JACKSON

Arianna Grace sat in on commentary. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were shown watching on a monitor. Jakara did a cutter on Jody to get the pin.

WINNERS: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

-Mike Santana talked to Santino backstage and introduced him to his friend Derrick, who was three months sober and got a spot on the TNA crew. Santino showed Derrick around. [c]

-Matt and Jeff Hardy went to the ring for a promo. Matt said that we saw the real Nic Nemeth at Sacrifice. He said that Nic’s attack scarred his family. He said the scar on his nose will be a symbol of his hatred for Nic. He broke into his “Broken” voice.

Jeff said he heard that both of the Nemeths are comedians, but their biggest joke is that they think they are the greatest brother tag team. He said they made the biggest mistake of their lives by not finishing the job on Matt.

The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz interrupted and walked down the ramp. John Skyer said it’s not 1999 anymore, it’s 2025. Matt said they were great in 1999 and the greatest of all-time in 2025. Skyler talked about their accomplishments.

Santino came out and said they would face each other after the commercial break and that if the Great Hands won, they could earn a title shot. [c]

(3) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch w/Tasha Steelz)

Tasha sat in on commentary. Jeff pinned Skyler after a Swanton Bomb.

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy

-Ryan Nemeth was watching backstage. He and Leon Slater exchanged words and started to fight, but security broke it up. [c]

-Injury Report: They showed that Hendry injured his shoulder when Elijah pulled him off. A doctor did an MRI and said that Hendry had a grade 3 severe sprain on his rotator cuff. He said it was difficult to gauge if Hendry would be back for Rebellion, but if anyone could, it would be Hendry.

-Steph De Lander and Mance Warner walked to the stage for a promo. Steph said they would show everyone what they do behind closed doors. Mance told the crowd to show Steph respect. They kissed but Santino broke it up. He said they were gross.

Santino said that Steph could not inherit the title in a divorce. He took back the title. He said that the winner of a tournament at Unbreakable would be the new TNA International Title. He said as a tribute to the Unbreakable match with AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christpher Daniels, all matches in the tournament would be triple threat matches.

Santino demanded that Steph give him the belt. Sami Callihan attacked Warner with a baseball bat. He threw Warner off the stage through a table. [c]

-The Great Hands put Santana’s friend Derrick into a chair. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz walked in and sat across from him. Ali said that Derrick caused an accident but the girl he hit would never walk again. He said that Derrick was continuing on. He said it was all because of Derrick’s addiction and he was a monster and unworthy of happiness. Ali spat in his face and the Great Hands took him away. Ali said he would destroy himself.

-The Concierge and Heather By Elegance did a promo. They said that Ash was on vacation and they would be even more powerful when she returned. The Concierge said he had his eye on Maggie Lee, but she needed a makeover. The Concierge and Heather said they should take her under their wing.

-Santino said that they would crown the International Champion at Unbreakable. He picked names for the first match at random. He picked Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Steve Maclin.

-A video aired for Vikingo returning at Ultimate X at Rebellion.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH & LEI YING LEE & XIA BROOKSIDE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & JAYCE JAYNE & JAZMYN NYX

Towards the end, everyone exchanged moves. Fallon Henley got on the ring apron to cause a distraction. Tessa gave Masha the Buzzsaw and got the pin.

WINNERS: Tessa Blanchard & Jayce Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

-Santino picked the participants for the second qualifying match at Unbreakable. It was Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young vs. JDC. [c]

-Santana found Derrick backstage sitting in a chair and apparently, he had a relapse.

-Santino was about to pick the participants for the third qualifying match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis. Sami Callihan demanded to be in the match with Mance Warner.

-Frankie Kazarian walked to the ring and apologized for not ending Joe Hendry’s career. He said he was calling his shot at Rebellion and would finally become TNA World Champion.

NXT’s Ethan Page came out as a surprise, to a big reaction. He said this place his changed since he was last there — there were actually fans there. Frankie said it was because of him. Ethan thanked him for ending the pandemic. Ethan said that Frankie was trying to beat an injured Joe Hendry. Ethan said that he had beaten a healthy Hendry.

Ethan said that Santino had already signed Ethan Page vs. Hendry at Rebellion. Frankie said he wouldn’t stand for it. Ethan said he w0uld give Frankie the first shot at the title. Frankie tried to attack Ethan, but Ethan booted him down.