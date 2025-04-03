FREE PODCAST 4/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy joins Wade to preview WrestleMania 36 including logistic of COVID setting (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flashback five years (4-2-2020) to a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy to preview WrestleMania 36. They first discuss whether WWE fans will think the empty-arena augmented WrestleMania presentation worked out okay or are fans going to be saying the whole thing should have been cancelled or postponed. Also, will WWE just go too far with post-producing now that they have that freedom since the matches aren’t live? Also, their reaction to the idea of fans being put on the screen to react to in-ring action as WWE is considering doing. Then they march through the entire announced line-up for WrestleMania and talk about what is likely to happen and the pros and cons of various finishes and approaches including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

