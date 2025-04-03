FREE PODCAST 4/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Final WrestleMania 26 hype, Braun replaces Roman with zero fanfare, Cena-Fiend build, live callers & mailbag (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon LeClair to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the final hype for WrestleMania, an eerie lack of fanfare for the switch from Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, a show-closing doomsday promo from John Cena with a hint of what’s to come with Fiend and Bray Wyatt and special effects, Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, a big development with the Mandy Rose-Otis-Dolph Ziggler saga, a brawl with three tag teams, and more.

