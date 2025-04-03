News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss the strongest stories heading to WrestleMania, Cena and Cody promo battle, Karrion Kross, more (102 min.)

April 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

  • The strongest stories heading to WrestleMania
  • Jey vs. Gunther gets a shot in the arm with Jimmy’s sacrifice
  • Tiffany/Charlotte missing the mark
  • Rhea vs. Bianca vs. Iyo breaks Javier’s brain
  • The dissection of the Cena and Cody promo battle
  • Is Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Punk just lazy booking?
  • Can modern day Reigns hang with Cena in a promo battle?
  • Styles and Logan
  • Playing a character versus turning it up to eleven
  • Acknowledging Karrion Kross
  • …and more

