FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss the strongest stories heading to WrestleMania, Cena and Cody promo battle, Karrion Kross, more (102 min.)

The strongest stories heading to WrestleMania

Jey vs. Gunther gets a shot in the arm with Jimmy’s sacrifice

Tiffany/Charlotte missing the mark

Rhea vs. Bianca vs. Iyo breaks Javier’s brain

The dissection of the Cena and Cody promo battle

Is Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Punk just lazy booking?

Can modern day Reigns hang with Cena in a promo battle?

Styles and Logan

Playing a character versus turning it up to eleven

Acknowledging Karrion Kross

…and more

