FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss the strongest stories heading to WrestleMania, Cena and Cody promo battle, Karrion Kross, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:
- The strongest stories heading to WrestleMania
- Jey vs. Gunther gets a shot in the arm with Jimmy’s sacrifice
- Tiffany/Charlotte missing the mark
- Rhea vs. Bianca vs. Iyo breaks Javier’s brain
- The dissection of the Cena and Cody promo battle
- Is Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Punk just lazy booking?
- Can modern day Reigns hang with Cena in a promo battle?
- Styles and Logan
- Playing a character versus turning it up to eleven
- Acknowledging Karrion Kross
- …and more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.