AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 4, 2025

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Where: Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,248 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (with Ricochet on commentary)
  • Pac vs. Cash Wheeler
  • Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomhiro Ishii & Powerhouse Hobbs
  • Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart
  • CRU vs. Top Flight

