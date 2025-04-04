AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Where: Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,248 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (with Ricochet on commentary)

Pac vs. Cash Wheeler

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomhiro Ishii & Powerhouse Hobbs

Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

CRU vs. Top Flight

