AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/29): Athena and Mercedes face off, Owen Hart Cup participants revealed, Hayter vs. Starkz, Kevin Knight

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 86

MARCH 29, 2025

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT AND MAX ON

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” played.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

-Timeless Toni Storm opened the show. “Last Wednesday, you were the better woman. I don’t know what happened. It all happened so fast. But before I knew it, I was flat on my back like you’d just bought me a steak dinner. I am embarrassed. I am hurt… Megan Bayne, get your oiled-up, feathered ass out here right bloody now. How about that? Sorry. If you’re not too busy crushing watermelons and eating babies, you will listen to what I say. More so than usual. But I got up, and I went into the bathroom, and I took a piss, and then I stubbed my toe, and then I whacked my head on the sink. Then, when I came to, I looked into the mirror and remembered exactly who I was. I am ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, and at Dynasty, I will be leaving with your tits in my purse.”

During the promo, the spotlight was on Storm, and after she dropped the last line of the promo, Penelope Ford came out of nowhere to kick Storm in the face. Storm and Ford brawled. Storm nailed Ford with a hip attack, but Megan Bayne attacked from behind. Bayne laid out Storm with a Fate’s Descent right onto the AEW Women’s World title.

(Brian’s Thoughts: What a significant change of pace this segment was to start the show. Toni Storm is the only wrestler who can deliver this type of promo in this type of cadence that works every time. The production of the attack was excellent, one of the best-produced segments AEW has done, and the employees in the back should be commended. AEW still presents Megan Bayne as the company’s next significant threat and star. I can’t see Storm losing the PPV next Sunday. However, there’s a seed of doubt that AEW could strap the rocket to Bayne.)

-The Death Riders cut a promo backstage. Claudio Castagnoli said: “This Wednesday, I’m going to do something for myself. Adam Copeland, you and me, one on one, for what you did to me. I bet you think that was so ruthless. But I know that you are losing your edge, and you’re just trying to cope with it. That’s why I’m going to beat you to a pulp. But don’t worry, I’m going to leave just enough of you alive to limp to Dynasty, team up with your two little groupies, and lose yet another chance at becoming a champion here in AEW.”

Jon Moxley said: “I feared only three people: my mother, my sister, and my wife, until I met Marina Shafir. On the day that she just snapped, I knew I didn’t want to be the one who pissed her off. And part of me thinks, me and you, where if we should just grab some popcorn, sit and watch these ladies tear each other apart. But you talked a really, really big game on Wednesday. I know you have to back it up right now. That’s the job. Marina Shafir closed the promo out by saying she would rip Willow’s liver out.”

(1) JAY WHITE vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

The commentary team started by discussing Knight’s background. After a wrist lock, White asked Knight if he had trained in the dojo. Knight replied, “You already know.” White nailed Knight across the chest with hard chops. Knight, caught in between the ropes, allowed the opportunity for White to use the Dragon Screw leg whip onto Knight. White followed up with Brainbuster, went for a cover, and got a near fall. [c]

After the break, both brawled on the top rope. White won the battle after he drilled Knight with a chop to the middle of the chest. Knight fell to the ground like a bag of dirt. The crowd reacted huge to the exchange. Knight asked White for more chops as he absorbed each shot. Knight hit one of the highest dropkicks I’ve ever seen to the face of White. Knight slammed White to the mat and followed up with a UFO splash for a near fall. White went for uranage, but Knight reversed it to a near fall. White recovered to hit a flat liner and a uranage this time. White closed the match by hitting the Blade Runner to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jay White at 10:39.

-After the match, White grabbed a mic and said, “Let’s hear it for Kevin Knight.” White said, “Although this year may not be your year in the Owen, I’m pretty sure we will be seeing a lot more of Kevin Knight.” The crowd gave Knight a standing ovation.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match itself told the story of two men who wanted a friendly competition, a great range to show on TV that generally eight of ten times will open with a party match. White and Knight worked well together, and White did a great job putting Knight over in the post-match. For fans unfamiliar with Knight’s work in the indies or NJPW, I can speak from experience watching him live. He’s a great talent to have on AEW’s roster. It’s hard to compare Knight’s style or promos to anyone in recent years. However, his moves in the ring are unique, similar to a Swerve Strickland.)

-A recap was shown of MJF throwing out the first pitch for opening day for the Texas Rangers.

(2) MERCEDES MONE vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Renegade hit a stiff dropkick on Mercedes and taunted her afterward. Renegade hit a stiff boot in the corner. Mercedes and Renegade exchanged reversals, which ended up with Mercedes hitting the lung blower for a near fall. Renegade climbed to the top rope and went for moonsault but crashed and burned. Mercedes hit the double knees from the top rope, smelled blood in the water, hit Renegade with the Moné Maker, and followed up with the Statement Maker to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone at 3:10.

-After the match, Tony Schiavone walked to the ring to interview Mercedes. She said she’s “the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and I came to AEW to win gold, and I’m declaring myself for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.” Schiavone said Billie Starkz would be in Owen. Mercedes said whoever trained Starkz sucks at wrestling. Athena made her way to the ring and got a huge reaction from the crowd. Mercedes tried to nail Athena with the TBS Title, but Athena ducked and nailed Mercedes with a forearm. Athena went to the top rope for the O-Face, and Renegade took the bullet for Mercedes. Athena said “this is my show now” as Mercedes walked away.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was a fixture to feature the interaction between Athena and Mercedes, but the match wasn’t bad. Also, Mone could be adding a stable to the Renegade twins. The first interaction between Mercedes and Athena, building towards All-In felt big and the potential of both women facing each other adds excitement to the Owen Hart Cup.)

-A recap was shown from Queen Aminata from Julia Hart III. Lexy Nair was backstage with Aminata. It was confirmed Aminata was not cleared for the main event tonight, and Billie Starkz would replace her against Jamie Hayter. Serena Deeb interpreted the interview and said, “You win your matches every time you listen to me; when you don’t, you lose and get hurt.” Aminata said, “I’m not listening to you or trash.” Deeb gave Aminata her book “The Professor of Professional Wrestling.”

(3) THE LEARNING TREE (Big Bill & Bryan Keith) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/Leila Grey)

Keith took down Dante with an arm drag, and Dante followed up with a dropkick. Top Flight tripped. Keith went for a cover and got a near fall. Keith drilled Darius with a round kick. Keith tagged Bill and bullied Darius in the corner. Darius fought back, but Keith hit him with a big boot, and Darius crashed into the barricade. [c]

After the break, Dante gets the hot tag, but Bill stopped Dante in tricks to prevent him from running wild. Bill hit the Boss Man Slam. Dante leapfrogged Bill like he was going to dunk a basketball. Top Flight double-teamed Bill and got some offense in. Dante went for a splash from the top rope, but Keith got his knees up. Bill hit a huge chokeslam onto Dante to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: The Learning Tree at 9:40.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The Prospects of the Learning Tree vs. Hurt Syndicate at Dynasty sounds like it could be fun. )

-After the match, Lio Rush and Action Andretti tried to jump Top Flight, but A.R. Fox made the save.

-Lexy Nair welcomed Jamie Hayter back and said she would be the main event against Billie Starkz. Hayter said being in the ring against Starkz gives her a lot of fire. Hayter said if you step to me, I’ll hit you and knock you on your ass. Hayter also said she would be entering the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia had a face-to-face in the ring.

Adam Cole said: “I have all the respect in the world for you. The past two matches that we’ve had have been some of the toughest in my AEW career. When I say that you are the future of all of wrestling, I mean that in my soul. And these people, they believe it, too. And that’s because you’re a fighting champion. I didn’t get the job done when I challenged you for that TNT Championship. But neither did you. And as a fighting champion, that must make you sick to your stomach. You shouldn’t be able to sleep at night knowing that you couldn’t, that you can’t beat Adam Cole, baby. And unless you’re a coward, you would want to change that. I know that I want to change it. I don’t want this to end in a draw. I don’t want this to end in a tie. This needs to end with one man proving that he is better than the other. And dammit, that man is me. I know, you know, the entire world knows that Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia need to finish this fight.”

Daniel Garcia said, “Adam, I appreciate the kind words, and I agree with a lot of what you said. I’ve been in the ring with you for almost two months straight, and as much as a pleasure it’s been, it’s been testing my iron against one of the absolute best in the world, truly, truly. I’m getting a little bit frustrated. It’s been eating me alive, knowing that I can’t beat you. ”

Daddy Magic said, “You’re the TNT Champion. How many opportunities is this guy going to get? Don’t let him talk you into it. You’re the TNT Champion. It’s his job to beat you, and you couldn’t do it. You don’t have to do this. ”

Daniel Garcia said: “I don’t have to do this, but I want to. So Adam, how about you and I run it back one more time, baby?”

Roderick Strong said: “Hey, listen, I have all the respect in the world for you. And just like Adam said, you are the future. I’m not saying this just because he’s my best friend. He’s one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. And as good as you are, you’re just not there yet, dude.”

Daniel Garcia said, “I’ve had enough of the noise. I’ve had enough of the distractions. April 6th, you’re not going to be out there. You’re not going to be out there. And Matt, you’re not going to be out there, either. Because at Dynasty, there’s going to be nobody at ringside. There’s going to be no time limit. It will be Adam Cole versus Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship – one last time. There will be a winner, and you’re looking right at him. ”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good promo from both men. The title match on the night of the PPV should be very good.)

-Athena was backstage with Billie Starkz. Athena said, “Keep my name out of your mouth.” Then she announced she would be entering the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

(4) WHEELER YUTA vs. DAX HARWOOD

The crowd chanted Yuta sucks. Both men exchanged bodyslams and headlock takeovers. Harwood went for a Sharpshooter, but Yuta made his way out of bounds to break up the submission. Both men brawled on the outside, and Yuta pushed Harwood against the steel steps. Yuta pulled off a turnbuckle pad and stomped on Harwood’s arm. Yuta gave superplex to Harwood, and both men hit the mat hard. [c]

After the break, Harwood exchanged right-hand shots to the face of Yuta while he was in the barricade. Harwood locked in a Sharpshooter while Yuta’s legs were wrapped around the ringpost. Both men brawled on the top rope, and Harwood won the exchange by hitting a backdrop suplex. Harwood couldn’t reach Yuta for a cover, though. Yuta drilled Harwood with a suplex and got a close near fall. Harwood locked in a Sharpshooter in the ring, but Yuta got to the ropes to break the hold. Both men fought on the apron, and Yuta locked the seat belt cover to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta at 12:26.

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was an absolute fight and struggle. I loved the finish, and for once, Yuta didn’t look like a geek.)

-Post-match, Harwood bullied the official in the corner so security came out to hold back Harwood. Cash Wheeler tried to help and was pushed down during the melee. Harwood went for a handshake, but Wheeler walked away.

-Lio Rush and Action Andretti asked Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian for help against Top Flight and A.R. Fox.

(5) HOLOGRAM vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN (w/Lee Johnson)

WINNER: Hologram at 8:47

-Lexy Nair interviewed Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander. Statlander confirmed they both will enter the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

-Commentary ran down the upcoming matches for AEW Dynamite.

(6) JAMIE HAYTER vs. BILLIE STARKZ

Dueling chants of both women broke out. Starkz went for a sunset flip and got a near fall. Hayter hit a missile dropkick from the top rope. [c]

After the break, Hayter had Starkz locked in a single-leg Boston Crab. Starkz grabbed the ropes to break up the submission. Starkz hit Hayter with a dive on the outside. Hayter hit a shotgun dropkick, and both women were exhausted and laid out on the mat. Hayter hit a basement clothesline for a near fall. Hayter hit back-to-back kicks and a German suplex for another near fall. Hayter lined up for the Hayterade. Starkz blocked it, and Hayter used the ropes to drill Starkz with the Hayterade to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 10:00.

-Post-match, Athena and Hayter had a stare-down to end the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Headed toward AEW Dynasty next week, AEW is in a fantastic creative position. Hopefully, they can maintain their strong momentum.