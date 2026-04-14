NXT TV RESULTS (4/14): Wells’s live report on NXT Revenge featuring Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page, Joe Hendry in Concert, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 14, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

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-A narrated opening said that change is inevitable, leading to quick highlights of Lola Vice and Tony D’Angelo winning the top men and women’s titles on the show, leading to rematches in a singles setting from the four-way and triple threat matches from Stand & Deliver. The narrator said not every battle is for gold, because some are for pride, which led into soundbytes from the Kelani Jordan-Jaida Parker feud. The narrator closed by saying those who yearn for it will stop at nothing for revenge.

(1) JAIDA PARKER vs. KELANI JORDAN

I think the crowd might be poorly miked, because they look animated, but don’t sound loud. The two went at each other at the bell and locked up and fought for position. There was a chant that may have been “Whoop her ass, Jaida” but they’re in the background enough that I’m not 100% on that. Parker took down Jordan with a headlock and held on after snapping Jordan onto the mat. Parker continued to hold on through several attempts by Jordan to roll through. After another long series of reversals, Jordan got in a big kick and the audience booed pretty big for her first piece of offense. Big back body-drop by Parker. Jordan bailed to the announce table side. The two put each other on the floor with simultaneous lariats as Vic threw to split-screen. One (Jaida?) was very clearly heard asking the other “You okay?” just before the audio cut for commercials. [c]

Jordan was in control after working the left leg during a long heat sequence throughout split-screen. Jordan bent Parker’s leg the wrong way around the ringpost. Back inside, Jordan charged into a back elbow by Parker. Parker expertly sold the leg issues by skipping her high-step taunt and limping instead, then hit a German suplex. Jordan took control shortly after with a headlock on the mat. Jordan got in Parker’s face and got a big slap in the face for her trouble. Jordan hit a spinning heel kick, then ate a kick and charged into a Samoan drop. Parker put Jordan down with a couple of blocks and then a deep backstabber, but she sold the pain in the worked leg right after. Parker hit a big palm strike in the corner and set Jordan up for the teardrop. Parker hit it, then did the high-step, but sold the pain immediately after doing it.

Jordan flew over from the apron and hit a cutter for a long two, which was the first cover of the match 11 minutes in (unless there were some during split-screen, which I pay limited attention to). The two went up in the corner and fought for position. Jordan flew in with a cross-body but Jordan rolled through. After some reversals, Parker hit a falcon arrow for two. Parker tried Hipnotic in the corner, but Jordan moved and Parker went into an exposed turnbuckle. It was either taken off during the break or the announcers didn’t mention it, which was a miss on their part. Jordan hit the One of a Kind split-legged moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 12:26.

(Wells’s Analysis: These two just keep getting better together (and in general). They did some great grappling early and Parker told a very good story with the ongoing selling of the leg. Neither one of these women need a loss right now, but at least there was a storyline reason that kind of gives Parker an out even with no official shenanigans)

-Ricky Saints bugged Shiloh Hill in the locker room, where Hill was using a hammer and looking at some notes. Saints asked what are you building now, a time machine? Hill laughed and said “What does this hammer look like, a superconductor? If this was a time machine, I wouldn’t be done until at least last week. See what I did there?” He continued working in the background as Ethan Page showed up and once again attempted to make up with Ricky Saints. He promised Saints first crack at the title if he wins tonight, which brought out the good vibes. They had an exaggerated hug, and Hill looked on unimpressed from the background.

-Joe Hendry is up next. [c]

-In a promoted segment, Sol Ruca sat down in a pre-taped segment and framed her feud with Zaria as if she was always the one in the right. She wasn’t, but this is a very smart segment to retcon the storytelling missteps and remind the audience why she’s supposed to be cheered. She said Zaria always has excuses why she can’t get the job done, and wondered what her excuse will be next week when she loses Last Woman Standing.

-Joe Hendry entered to his music and said he asked himself a lot of questions after he lost the NXT Championship, but he finally looked in the mirror, and Joe said no. He smiled as the audience chanted “Joe says no!” He sang about the Championship, calling out Tony D’Angelo as “the leader of the Mafia.” Oy, aren’t they trying to get away from that chapter? He got in a pun about Saints being “on the same Page again.” He was stopped even earlier than usual as Keanu Carver showed up. Hendry said we aren’t doing this, and he tried to level Carver with a right, but Carver no-sold it and destroyed the guitar over Hendry’s head. Hendry bled hard from the forehead as Carver drove Hendry and a couple security guys into the barricade. The segment was all of three minutes long, if that.

-In a pre-recorded segment, Tony D’Angelo talked about his win over “the ruler,” which is a big notch in his belt. I think they want him to maintain his heat for beating Oba Femi without actually coming out and saying he beat Oba Femi, which he never should have done (and managed to do twice). He said he picked Page tonight because he doesn’t like him, his smile, or his style. He promised to win tonight.

-Kali Armstrong is up next in what I would’ve sworn was her NXT debut, but Nate pointed out last week she did have an Evolve title defense some time back. [c]