TOP 5 LIST: The five things I’m most looking forward to at WrestleMania from Oba Femi and Reigns-Punk to Hall of Fame

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It’s the time of year when wrestling peaks in popularity. For 42 years now, we’ve had the annual spectacle of WrestleMania. This is the one with celebrity involvement and the one hardcore fans watch the build up to very closely.

It’s become an annual celebration of professional wrestling. Indies like GCW and CWC show (Colorado Wrestling Connection, at which I’ll even have some friends who are wrestling. Wrestlecon will be happening, which was the highlight of my WrestleMania trip. And WWE World was really cool as well, especially the old gear and other museum-like attractions.

Although most fans don’t get to travel to see the show live and only get to enjoy what’s shown on television, there is plenty to enjoy the whole week. The following are the top five things I’m looking forward to on WrestleMania this year.

Honorable Mention – Bloodsport

This one is cheating, so it’s not one of my official five. Bloodsport is a cross between professional wrestling and MMA. If you remember the Raw Underground experiment, that is the setup. No ropes, no pinfall. This is knockout, submission, or referee stoppage to win. Headed by Josh Barnett, a big name in pro wrestling and MMA, just not in WWE or UFC. It’s presented in partnership with GCW, and names from WWE such as Pete Dunne and Nattie Neidhart have competed there, Nattie even using Bloodsport to test out her Low Key Legend character that has recently come to Raw. They have a show on April 17 that will be available on Triller. I look forward to each show.

The WWE Hall of Fame

Another event not technically at WrestleMania, but is always a part of this weekend. I love the history of wrestling and fill much of my headspace with podcasts and interviews from old wrestlers and historians. For many performers, this is the culmination of all they have worked for. I love that each year, WWE looks to the past to the foundations of the business. This year we get to hear A.J. Styles talk through a stellar career and tell some stories about friends on the road, matches, and opponents he looks back in fondly. Also, Stephanie McMahon, who regardless how she got the position to make a difference, did leave her personal stamp on the wrestling business. Demolition this year is a deserving tag team and the wrestlers themselves outside of that gimmick had a long career with many stories to tell. As an NWO fan, I’m also looking forward to how they treat that era and Dennis Rodman in their ceremony.

Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer

This is a match I keep hearing people claim that has a bad build going into it. While it may have gone on too long, and pacing could have been better, I am on the side of being fully prepared to want to see this match. It’s gotten personal, with Liv being the coddled one they were going to find a way to get into the main event, Vaquer had to create professional wrestling in Chili just to have a chance to perform.

All kidding aside, while I don’t believe Liv had it easy, there’s enough truth in there to tell a great story. All of their interactions have been intense and I can’t imagine the match not delivering.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

Drew McIntyre just might be the best performer on WWE’s roster. He knows who he is and how to illicit a response. HIs promos are strong and he is physical and intimidating in the ring. He’s incredible. Jacob Fatu brings legitimacy to his character – a big, tough badass with a checkered past. In my heyday of being a folk and freestyle wrestler myself, I could hold my own. At no point in my life would I ever want to cross Jacob. That dude is legit scary.

This match has a lot of animosity for each other going into it, and these two physical performers have my hopes high that their match will be a show-stealer for their night.

The Story of the C.M. Punk vs Roman Reigns Match

This is the build I have enjoyed the most. I am also a C.M. Punk apologist. He’s what I love about wrestling. Solid character who is fantastic on the mic and great in the ring. I love how Punk comes up with spots that make sense to tell the story of that match. Punk is one who gets the story being told and the need to keep the crowd involved in all elements of what makes a wrestler great.

Roman isn’t my guy, but when he’s in a big match, The Tribal Chief knows how to bring the drama to his matches. There’s been some involvement of family members, which can add to run in scenarios to add the depth of character in the match. It may not be what everybody wants in a WrestleMania main event if you’re one who watches for workrate and wants youth in top, but it will deliver as a WWE main event.

How Far Do They Go With Oba Femi

The way Brock Lesnar wrestles a match in his post-UFC career isn’t my favorite Brock to watch. I’ll take first-run Brock when he’s wrestle Kurt Angle as my pick. At the same time, what Brock is doing now works, and as he approaches when his last match will be, he’s not looking to change up his stance again.

I do really like watching Oba Femi matches. I’d catch him on NXT here and there when I could watch, but NXT isn’t as high on my priorities to catch every week. His match with Cody Rhodes at the John Cena retirement show was a coming out party. Then when he stood up to the big bully Brock… Wow!

The height put on the powerbomb wasn’t because Oba was that strong, but because Lesnar wanted to go that high. I want to see Lesnar give back and show the world that Oba Femi is the one to watch. Each move matters in this match, and it will be interesting to see Oba claim the crown of ruler.

(Griffin is a lifelong fan of wrestling, superheroes, and rebellious music of all forms. He is the owner of Nerdstalgia, and you can shop online, learn about visiting the store in Colorado Springs, or catch him at a comic con in the Rocky Mountain area by going to http://nerdstalgia.shop.)