VIP PODCAST 4/14 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: WrestleMania Week Preview (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: It’s WrestleMania Week inside The Nicky’s Club, and Nick Barbati is breaking it all down with his official picks for who should win, and who will win, at the biggest shows of the year. Nick compares both nights to decide which card is stronger, predicts who walks out as champion, and lays out the epic way he thinks Night 2 should come to a close.
Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.
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