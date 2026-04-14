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NXT PREVIEW (4/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page – NXT Championship match
  • Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • E.K. Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux – Men’s Speed Championship Tournament match
  • Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan
  • Joe Hendry in concert

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/7): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Paxley & Hill vs. Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake, Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame, Carver vs. Troy vs. Briggs

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the upcoming NXT Revenge shows, potential main roster callups, Blake Monroe’s alliance with Vanity Project, two struggling factions

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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