NXT PREVIEW (4/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page – NXT Championship match
- Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne – NXT Women’s Championship match
- E.K. Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux – Men’s Speed Championship Tournament match
- Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan
- Joe Hendry in concert
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/7): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Paxley & Hill vs. Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake, Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame, Carver vs. Troy vs. Briggs
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the upcoming NXT Revenge shows, potential main roster callups, Blake Monroe’s alliance with Vanity Project, two struggling factions
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