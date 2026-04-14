AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (4/11): Trios Title shake-up, Young Bucks set the standard, Myron Reed shines, Hayter refocused

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

1. TRIOS TITLE CHANGE RESETS THE DIVISION IMMEDIATELY

Opening the show with a title change is always a statement, but this one felt purposeful beyond just a surprise moment. The Dogs winning the AEW World Trios Titles signals a clear shift in direction for a division that needs new energy.

AEW didn’t drag this out or protect the previous champions—they made a clean switch and moved forward. That decisiveness gives the division clarity, which it’s been lacking.

2. YOUNG BUCKS DELIVER A STATEMENT PERFORMANCE

The Young Bucks didn’t just have a great match—they reminded you why they’re still one of the most reliable acts in the company.

This wasn’t about reinventing anything. It was execution. Everything was tight, everything connected, and the crowd stayed with them the entire time.

If AEW wants the tag division to matter again, this is the standard.

3. COHESIVE SHOW LAYOUT FROM START TO FINISH

This episode stood out for how well everything flowed.

Nothing felt out of place, nothing dragged, and the bigger moments were given space without overwhelming the rest of the card. AEW hasn’t always been consistent in this area, but this was a well-structured show from start to finish.

4. MYRON REED SHINES

Kazuchika Okada’s win over Myron Reed was built around control. Okada dictated the pace and never felt like he was in real danger, which continues to define this title run.

But the standout moment came from Reed. That cutter out of nowhere instantly shifted the energy in the building and made people take notice.

He didn’t win, but he didn’t feel out of place either—and that’s a win in itself.

5. JAMIE HAYTER FEELS RE-CENTERED AT THE RIGHT TIME

Jamie Hayter coming out on the winning side mattered because it reestablished her presence.

She carries herself like someone the audience already sees as a top player, and this match leaned into that without overcomplicating things. In a division that can feel scattered, Hayter gives it a natural focal point when she’s featured this way.

6.MINA SHIRAKAWA & HARLEY CAMERON IS WORTH EXPLORING

This stood out because it felt different.

Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron bring personality and unpredictability together in a way the division could use more of. It’s a pairing that gives you something beyond just matches—it gives you character.

If AEW follows up on this, there’s real upside here.

7. HURT SYNDICATE KEEPS IT SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE

This didn’t need to be complicated—and it wasn’t.

The Hurt Syndicate showed up, handled business, and re-established themselves quickly. No wasted motion, no overthinking. Just a clear reminder that they’re going to matter.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

1. WOMEN’S DIVISION STILL LACKS WEEK-TO-WEEK CONTINUITY

Even with strong individual moments, the division still feels disconnected from itself.

Matches like Shida vs. Statlander show there’s depth, but there’s no consistent thread tying everything together. Until that changes, the division will continue to feel uneven despite the talent involved.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS:

This worked as a go-home show because AEW stayed focused on what mattered.

Instead of overloading the show or forcing last-minute twists, Collision built momentum. Key players were positioned clearly, matches had purpose, and nothing distracted from Dynasty.

The trio’s title change gave the show a jolt, the top acts delivered in the ring, and the closing stretch reinforced who and what you should care about heading into the PPV.

That’s the balance AEW doesn’t always hit—but did here.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 1995, after lying vacant for around 18 months (After WCW’s defection from the NWA in September 1993), The Rock N’ Roll Express won the NWA World Tag Team Championship in a tournament final against Dick Murdoch and Randy Rhodes in Dallas, Texas.

PODCAST PLUG

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