WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (4/8): A fantastic main event to go out of your way to see in Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Aaron Rourke, plus Angel vs. Moreno, Capri vs. Jacobs vs. Haven vs. Rune

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

APRIL 8, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Interviewer: Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton

-Chazz “Starboy” Hall was shown walking through the bowels of the Performance Center. He was talking about his journey to WWE when he became distracted by a commotion elsewhere. The cameraman ditched Starboy and ran to the source of the disturbance, revealing Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins standing over the fallen bodies of Luca Crusifino and Tate Wilder, folding metal chairs in hand.

(1) TRISTAN ANGELS vs. ROMEO MORENO

Evolve’s newest European talent was being showcased here, with Angels hailing from England and Moreno from Spain. Angels was clearly the heel, as established by his arrogant introduction promo and ring tactics. They displayed quick, crisp, hard-hitting action with good selling and no wasted movement. Angels scored a two-count after a tilt-a-whirl slam. Moreno went for a springboard off the top but got shoved hard to the floor by Angels before they cut to a quick commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Moreno was still fighting from underneath. He nailed a stunning standing dropkick to Angels, then hiptossed him over the top rope to the floor and hit a springboard cross body press. After tossing him back in the ring, he successfully executed a springboard dropkick for a two-count. Angels came back to lock in a half crab, which Moreno soon escaped. They traded blows on the ring apron until Angels got knocked off. Moreno went for a kick, but Angels grabbed his leg and yanked him onto the ring steps. Back in the ring, he drove Moreno’s head into the mat with his knee to polish him off.

WINNER: Tristan Angels at 8:23.

(Miller’s Take: This was a bit lengthy by Evolve standards, but a really good debut for both men. They look the part, they can move, and they got the crowd invested in the match. It’ll be interesting to see how they proceed from here.)

-In the locker room, It’s Gal interrupted a conversation between Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball. He said he liked what he saw in their physiques and suggested they hit the gym together. They were up for it and followed It’s Gal in search of some weights to lift.

-Byron Saxton stood mid-ring with four new female ID prospects. He announced that they would participate in a fatal four-way match with the winner earning a spot in the gauntlet eliminator match for the Evolve Women’s championship. Laynie Luck applauded from the VIP Lounge as Saxton introduced Gianna Capri. Following last week’s format, she mentioned her training at Flatbacks Wrestling School and said her time in SHINE and overseas in Japan has given her that extra “sawce” that she needs. The fans enjoyed that one. Next up was Sloane Jacobs. She said she was ready to resurface right where she belongs. She touted her experience with Worldwide Wrestling Dojo, Create a Pro, and Wrestling Open. She said that tonight, all these girls would sink beneath her. Veronica Haven took her turn with the mic. She said she trained at Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas. She also thanked Arizona Wrestling Federation and Duke City Championship Wrestling for seeing her as the outcast she is and loving her anyway. Finally, it was Anya Rune’s turn to introduce herself. She referred to herself as an anime girl and said that thanks to SHINE, she’s been noticed. She said she trained at STARLAB in South Carolina. She said soon everybody would have no choice but to notice her.

-Byron Saxton was interrupted as he was wrapping up the interview by P.J. Vasa, who warned the women in the ring that they may have to face her in the eliminator gauntlet match. [c]

-Foreman Timothy Thatcher was in his office rummaging through a toolbox. As he put a can of food in it, he comically noticed there was a roll of toilet paper in there as well. He said every morning, he puts on his hard hat and goes to work to make Evolve the best show that it can be. He mentioned how close Tyra Mae Steele came to winning the championship against Kendal Grey. He thought for a minute, then said, “Yeah, let’s do it! Let’s put her in the gauntlet! She can be the 7th participant.” He also announced that Tate Wilder and Luca Crusifino would not be able to compete due to being attacked by Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins earlier. He said he could suspend them, but he knows Wilder and Crusifino will want their match. After shuffling through his messy desk to make sure he hadn’t forgotten anything, he pounded his fist on the desk and growled, “Get to work!”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(2) GIANNA CAPRI vs. SLOANE JACOBS vs. VERONICA HAVEN vs. ANYA RUNE – Fatal 4-Way Match

Haven and Rune hugged while Capri and Jacobs mocked them, establishing who the heels and faces were. Nikkita Lyons joined Laynie Luck in the VIP Lounge to observe. Haven was taken out of the action for an extended period while Capri and Jacobs worked on Rune. The heels began arguing with each other, which allowed Rune to take the advantage. Haven reentered the ring and executed an impressive double rollup for a near fall. Jacobs clipped Haven’s knee, then applied a reverse STF for the tapout victory.

WINNER: Sloane Jacobs by submission at 5:02.

(Miller’s Take: This was much shorter than I expected it to be. Sloane had a very brief run in NXT back in 2022, so it’s not too surprising that she won. We didn’t really get to see enough of the other women to see what they’re made of, but Rune really stood out with her unique, colorful look.)

-After the match, Kali Armstrong hit the ring and pitched out Rune and Capri. Jacobs started doing some fast talking to keep from getting thumped on until Laynie Luck hopped over the barricade and rushed the ring to throw down with Armstrong, but she was quickly put in her place. Armstrong stood over her in the corner and screamed that she was going to be the next Evolve champion. The camera picked up Lyons in the VIP section, who said Armstrong was mistaken because she was in the match, too, and she would be the next champion.

-“Earlier today”, Mike Cunningham was shown being trained by Lince Dorado. Cunningham was extremely appreciative of Dorado’s guidance, but asked if he could show him the move he beat him with. Dorado said he’d show him a few things. It’s Gal, Jacari Ball, and Santi Rivera were lifting weights in the background and being obnoxious, especially It’s Gal. Dorado asked them to conduct themselves like professionals. It’s Gal made a challenge to Dorado and Cunningham to take on Ball and Rivera, and the challenge was accepted.

-Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke was shown adding the finishing touches to his makeup. Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins passed him by and said, “Hey champ, paint up. You’re gonna need all the help you can get, pretty boy.” Rourke immediately got in their faces and put them in their place. As he left, Riggins muttered, “He’s a little feisty.” [c]

-A video package advertised Dorian Van Dux returning to Evolve next week.

(3) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL – Evolve Championship Match

Rourke’s confidence has noticeably reached a new level since becoming champion. I’ve made fun of the tie dye overjorts and 70s-era shaggy hairdo of Hall, but I’ve seen two of his matches and I’m already digging the Starboy. Brooks “Alabam-bam-bam-bam-bama” Jensen was shown lounging in the VIP Lounge before the bell. The two men shook hands before locking up and trading takedowns. They performed some very impressive reversals and escapes before kipping up simultaneously. Hall nailed a stiff kick that sent Rourke to the floor. Jensen stood up to heckle Rourke, but Cappuccino Jones ran out and attacked him. They brawled to the back before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back in the ring, Rourke drove Hall into the corner with a dropkick, then dropped a double knee on him. Hall tried to get too fancy and got caught with a full nelson out of a wheelbarrow position. Hall got his feet up when Rourke attempted a split-legged moonsault. He countered every move the champ threw at him and landed a springboard dropkick, followed by a DDT variation for a two-count. Rourke countered an aerial attack by Hall with a hurricanrana. Hall flipped out of the way of a clothesline attempt and hit a pele kick. A Sasuske Special by Hall dazed Rourke. Starboy landed a breathtaking standing twisting moonsault on Rourke after a sliced bread.

Rourke landed on his feet after a top rope sunset flip attempt by Hall, then drove both knees into him as he was slumped in the corner. He delivered a shoulder breaker and followed that up with his cannonball finisher off the top turnbuckle to secure his first successful title defense.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 10:43 to retain the Evolve championship.

(Miller’s Take: One of the announcers said that you made a great life choice if you’re watching this main event, and I am in complete agreement. Rourke has improved greatly since his debut, and I firmly believe he is a star in the making. Hall is a unique wrestler with a unique look. The fans take to him like a duck to water. Unlike many wrestlers who pass through Evolve, I don’t think the Starboy needs to change a thing. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and wait for the callups to come. Fantastic main event!)

-After the match, Rourke helped up Hall and held his hand overhead in a show of respect. In the back, Hendrix and Riggins admitted that Rourke can fight and has moves. Harlem Lewis walked up and said, “But he’s still ducking me.”

FINAL THOUGHTS: There wasn’t as much of a showcase for the new women ID talent as there was for the men last week, so hopefully they’ll feature them more prominently in the coming weeks. With this influx of new talent, Evolve is shaping up to be an entirely different show with the promise of fresh feuds and exciting matchups. I still miss Stevie Turner, but I’m all about Timothy Thatcher’s new foreman gimmick.