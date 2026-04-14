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FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle on Oba Femi shining on mic, Punk apologizing and admitting envy in gracious twist, Liv music video, Gunther revealing his motivation (144 min.)

April 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle. They discuss first the strong closing segment with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk, what worked and what might’ve enhanced it. Then some talk about Oba Femi’s breakout moment in his segment with Paul Heyman. Then Liv Morgan’s music video, Gunther-Seth Rollins, Ladder Match build, Lyra’s supposed “massive win” over Charlotte, and much more with chat and email interactions throughout.

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