VIP PODCAST 4/13 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Oba Femi shines on mic, Punk apologizes and admits envy in gracious twist, Liv music video, Gunther reveals motivation (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 13 edition of WWE Raw featuring Oba Femi shining on mic and making case to be centerpiece star after Paul Heyman builds him up and offers him mentorship, C.M. Punk apologizing and admitting envy in a gracious twist to close out the mean-spirited hype otherwise for their rmatch, the Liv Morgan music video, Gunther revealing motivation for attacking Seth Rollins, a fun tag match to build the ladder match, and much more.

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