FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better: Chase & White discuss elderly wrestlers on the top of the card 10, 20, 30 years ago (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Joshua White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This week’s topic focuses on the proliferation of older talent (henceforth, “old dudes”) at the top of the card, especially heading into this year’s WrestleMania. Josh and Steph run down a few stats before running through various top stars throughout the decades that were perceived as being too old for the main event scene. They compare the current product and the old dudes at the top, highlighting WrestleMania this year as well as the last four decades of WrestleMania. Steph and Josh discuss some of the reasons aging stars remain in the limelight, the pros and cons, and how they could be best utilized. Conversation shifts to the Monday Night Wars and the aging stars of WCW up against a youth movement in WWE in the Attitude Era and a quick look at AEW’s short history, including how they’ve used older wrestlers to establish their brand and how they may be overusing some currently. It wraps up with a final discussion on whether or not the situation of old dudes on top of the industry is currently worse or better.

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