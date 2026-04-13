FREE PODCAST 4/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Is WWE running out of Hall of Fame candidates, Trish-Morrison, Rock-Cena one-year build, Hunter-Taker chairshot controversy, more (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 7 and 8, 2011.

On the Apr. 7, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell takes live phone calls for 60+ minutes covering WWE’s announced business changes today, Triple H heading up talent recruitment, what kind of talent WWE might recruit under Hunter, the next WWE main-eventer and if he’s currently on the roster, Superstars’s finale and how it could affect the roster, the next 12 months with John Cena and The Rock, The Corre’s unexplainable booking, why tag team & women’s wrestling aren’t featured in WWE, the chairshot controversy with Triple H and The Undertaker, and more.

Then on the Apr. 8, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers Smackdown, Impact ratings breaking news analysis, John Morrison and Trish Stratus story, way-too-early Money in the Bank predictions for June PPV, possible Sin Cara-Rey Mysterio match at WM28, outside-the-box storyline build for John Cena vs. Rock at WM28 e.g. 50-Week Challenge, Triple H’s TV future, Corre’s standing on Smackdown and why they’ll probably stick around for a while, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Nexus’s future and potential ways to re-start the group, the upcoming three-hour Raws and potential themes and analysis of why WWE and USA continue to use three-hour Raws, and potential conclusions to the Raw GM storyline.

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