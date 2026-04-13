TNA REBELLION 2026 RESULTS (4/11): Santana vs. Edwards, Hardys vs. System, Grace vs. Lee

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TNA REBELLION 2026 RESULTS

APRIL 11, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH AT WOLSTEIN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION

A. Ryan Nemeth beat BDE

MAIN SHOW

(1) LEON SLATER (c) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER — TNA X Division Title match

This was really good. Towards the end, Cedric gave Slater the Lumbar Check, but Slater kicked out of the pin attempt. Alexander brought the title belt into the ring, but Slater gave him a Styles Clash on the belt, followed by a Swanton 450 for the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater

(2) ELIJAH vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Both wrestlers used a guitar strap as a weapon. Kazarian picked up the win after a low blow and roll-up.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

(3) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. AGENT ZERO

This was really good as well. At one point, Moose knocked Alisha and Zero to the floor. Alisha held her ankle. Moose was carrying Alisha to the back, but Zero used the opportunity to drop Moose with a kick. Zero chokelsammed Moose on the apron and gave him another in the ring to get the pin.

WINNER: Agent Zero

(4) ODB & MICKIE JAMES & TARYN TERRELL vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND

This was … something. It was a Hardcore Country match and all kinds of weapons were used, including lollipops, a wheelbarrow, and a cooler full of pickle juice. The Elegance Brand was really over the top during the course of this match. Ash By Elegance sprayed hairspray in ODB’s eyes and the whole team got the pin.

After the match, Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva got in the ring and told ODB she would be going into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory. She said a few words afterwards.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand

(5) NIC NEMETH (w/Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis

Decent match. AJ hit the referee. AJ and Kosar (former Cleveland Browns quarterback) squared off. KC Navarro, AJ’s former tag team partner, came out for the distraction. Kosar hit AJ in the back with a chair, leading to Nic getting the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth

(6) ARIANNA GRACE (c)(w/Stacks) vs. LEI YING LEE (w/Xia Brookside) — TNA Knockouts Title match

Lee had Grace pinned, but in a heel turn, Xia put Grace’s foot on the ropes to stop the count. Xia attacked Lee at ringside, then threw her in the ring. leading to Grace getting the pin.

WINNER: Arianna Grace

Eric Young came out for a promo and wanted to join up with EC3. EC3 returned and got into it with Eric. Eric tried to attack EC3, but EC3 sent him out of the ring. EC3 challenged Eric to a match on Impact.

(7) TREY MIGUEL (c) vs. MUSTAFA ALI — TNA International Title match

While Tasha Steelz distracted the referee, The Great Hands attacked Trey. Ali hit the 450 splash for the win.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali to win the TNA International Title

-There was a lengthy Undead Realm segment where Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford continued to roam around. The bulk of the segment had the Sinister Minister meeting up with Abyss and he apologized for his acts years ago and they made peace and told each other how much they meant to each other.

(8) MATT & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. BRIAN MYERS & BEAR BRONSON — TNA World Tag Team Title match

Pretty standard tag team match. Myers and Bronson double teamed Jeff at the end and got the win to become the new tag team champions.

WINNERS: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles

-Moose urged Alisha Edwards to go to the hospital but she insisted on staying for the main event. She sent Moose to get some ice for her ankle.

(9) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS — TNA World Title match

Towards the end, Alisha came to the ring on crutches. Moose followed and revealed footage of Alisha plotting to interfere for Eddie in the main event. The rest of The System got involved, but Moose and Santana fought them off. Santana and Edwards exchanged pin attempts before Santana put Edwards away after a Spin the Block clothesline.

WINNER: Mike Santana