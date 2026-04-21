FREE PODCAST 4/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better: Chase & White discuss celebrities in wrestling through the years – The Good, the Bad, and the McAfee (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to previous eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This week’s topic tackles the tricky inclusion of celebrities in wrestling. Steph and Josh start off looking back at celebrity involvement in the original WrestleMania and discuss some of the positives celebrities can bring to the show. They then shifted to the Attitude Era where there were some key celebrity appearances and some really bad examples that led to discussion of the negative effects celebrities can have on the product. They came back to current day to discuss the rampant celebrity participation in this year’s WrestleMania, while recalling some of the worst and most embarrassing instances over time, including the era of the celebrity Raw guest host. Conversation shifted to celebrities who’ve performed well or been used effectively before touching on AEW’s brief history with outside stars before they made a final judgment on whether things are currently worse or better regarding celebrities in wrestling.

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