VIP PODCAST 4/20 – WKH – WWE Raw After Mania review: Heyman reacts to Lesnar apparent retirement, Usos reunite with Reigns, Jacob Fatu steps up, Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, Street Profits (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 20 edition of WWE Raw featuring Paul Heyman reacting to Brock Lesnar’s apparent retirement, the Usos reuniting with Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu stepping up and eyeing Reigns’s newly won World Title, plus NXT call-ups Sol Ruca and Ethan Page, the return of The Street Profits, and more.

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