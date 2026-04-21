FREE PODCAST 4/20 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Cadet talk Raw After Mania, Punk-Hotel incident, Reigns-Jacob Fatu, Cody-Punk, Ethan Page, Street Profits, Sol Ruca, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet. They discuss first whether this Raw After Mania lived up to fan expectations for a big show with some new elements and resets. Then they discussed the Roman Reigns-Usos reunion and Reigns-Jacob Fatu exchange, followed by analysis of whether C.M. Punk’s actions in the hotel lobby were out of bounds knocking the phone out of the fan’s hand. They also discussed Oba Femi, C.M. Punk-Cody, the NXT call-ups, and more with live chat and caller interactions.

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