NXT PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe – NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket match

Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox – NXT North American Championship match

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – Last Woman Standing match

Lexis King vs. E.K. Prosper – WWE Speed Championship Tournament Final

Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/14): Miller’s alt-perspective report on “Revenge” special including Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for NXT Title, D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for NXT Title, plus Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Several wrestlers who appear to be on the verge of being called up to the WWE main roster, predictable title match outcomes were realistically unavoidable