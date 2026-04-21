NXT PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe – NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket match
- Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox – NXT North American Championship match
- Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – Last Woman Standing match
- Lexis King vs. E.K. Prosper – WWE Speed Championship Tournament Final
- Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/14): Miller’s alt-perspective report on “Revenge” special including Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for NXT Title, D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for NXT Title, plus Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Several wrestlers who appear to be on the verge of being called up to the WWE main roster, predictable title match outcomes were realistically unavoidable
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