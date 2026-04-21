WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (4/20): Raw After Mania overlal, Punk-Cody exchange, Reigns-Usos-Fatu, Liv-Ruca, Ethan Page, Rhea & Iyo, Oba Femi

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RAW HITS AND MISSES

Raw After Mania – HIT: WWE generally does a good job of making the Raw after WrestleMania feel like a big deal. The show started with a good video of the big events from WM. We also saw some other highlight packages throughout the show, making WM feel better than it was. We got two NXT call ups, plus the announcement of a third coming next week. We got the surprise return of The Street Profits. We got the surprise appearances by Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. It felt like a big show including several Smackdown wrestlers watching from the front row. I do question how WWE does these NXT call ups all at once without very good intros for the wrestlers, having too many at once so it is hard for anyone to stand out. But, I’ve been complaining about that for years.

Oba Femi – HIT: I had mixed feelings about this appearance from Oba Femi the night after he apparently ended Brock Lesnar’s career. Femi can talk. He could have cut a longer promo about who he is, what he did, and what might be next for him after slaying the beast. Instead, he just soaked in the cheers and said, “The Ruler is here!” But, it did work for what it was. It was a statement with the emphasis on “Ruler.” He did a literal mic drop which worked well. I’m not sure this was as good as a longer promo would have been, but it was good.

Rhiyo vs. The Kabuki Warriors – HIT: Having Rhea Ripley on Raw one more time in the WM season makes sense to have this tag match, before she moves to Smackdown. WWE is still building to the singles match between Iyo Sky and Asuka which should have happened the night before. This was a good tag match set up by a nice video with The Kabuki Warriors talking about their history and following up on Kairi Sane’s victory over Sky last week on Raw. Having Sky getting the win over Sane will add fuel to the fire of Asuka’s growing anger towards her.

Punk – Cody – HIT: I liked the promo from C.M. Punk about losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WM. He didn’t make excuses. He owned the loss. He did a nice job of tracing his history to get to that point, focusing on how he’s always prepared for any opportunity that might come his way which is how he became World Champ in the first place. Cody Rhodes’ appearance was a nice surprise. The juxtaposition of the loser Punk with the winner Rhodes was striking. Rhodes did a great job with his demeanor. The mic work from both was strong. The tease of Rhodes defending the WWE Title against Punk was nice. But, WWE is doing too many babyface vs. babyface matches (we’d see another one set up at the end of the show).

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans – HIT: This was a good Raw debut for Ethan Page who was more than ready for a main roster call up. He is great at playing his character, and is a good, albeit not flashy or exciting worker. Je’Von Evans was a great first opponent for Page. They had a good feud in NXT a year ago, and picked up nicely here with a good match. Evans is so fun to watch in the ring. Page needed the win, so having Rusev get revenge for Evans costing him the ladder match at WM made sense. It is a cheap ending, but I get it. The post-match attack worked well with Penta getting involved to set up Rusev vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship.

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Morgan – Ruca – MISS: This Miss is for the pre-match encounter between the new World Champion Liv Morgan and the debuting Sol Ruca. I shouldn’t let the fans annoy me so much, nor should it matter to my Hits & Misses, but the “you deserve it” chants have got to go, especially for a heel who cheated to win. It makes me mad. The mic work from Morgan and Ruca was just ok. I would have liked to have heard from Stephanie Vaquer instead of just seeing her after the match get in Morgan’s face. I’m happy for Ruca who is certainly ready for the call up, but she didn’t rise to the occasion on the mic.

Morgan vs. Ruca – HIT: While Sol didn’t rise to the occasion on the mic, she certainly did in the ring. She and Morgan had a very good match. She got to show off her great athleticism and hit her huge impressive moves. It looked like she was going to overcome the interference from Judgment Day, but her NXT rival Zaria cost her the match in the end. That will add to the intensity of their last woman standing match on NXT. Zaria will presumably win that match, but perhaps she will get a call up to Smackdown this week.

The Vision – Rollins – HIT: This is a marginal Hit, for a newsworthy segment. I had some issues with it. Paul Heyman was great in his promo about Brock Lesnar. It didn’t belong here, but it made sense for Heyman to address Lesnar at some point. Logan Paul’s mic work felt generic. He’s better than that. Bron Breakker was good when he talked about Seth Rollins. Rollins messed up with the chair shot to Breakker’s back, hitting the bottom of his head, busting him open. That’s dangerous. It was good to see the Street Profits back, injecting themselves into the Tag Team Title picture by going after Paul & Austin Theory. The Vision needed new blood in the group with the returning Breakker, but also new opponents. So, it was good to see a new Tag Team challenger, with LA Knight and The Usos moving on to new things themselves.

Balor vs. McDonagh – HIT: I liked the set up to this match with the videos with both Finn Balor and JD McDonagh giving their take on their history and what led to McDonagh to side with The Judgment Day against his former mentor. They were well produced videos with strong performances. The match was good, but not great. It had the expected outcome of Balor getting the win, only to be attacked afterwards by Dominik Mysterio. Their feud is going to continue. I wonder if a AAA Mega Championship match is in the works for a big AAA show.

Bloodline Ends the Show – HIT: Having Roman Reigns ending the show to have the fans acknowledge the new World Champion made sense. I’m intrigued by the involvement of the Usos. I wouldn’t mind them being separate from Reigns, without a Bloodline reunion, but as I said above, they needed something new to do away from the Vision for awhile. The mic work from Reigns suggests that this will be different from the old Bloodline. I am hoping that they do find a new dynamic for the group, as being family does always tie them together in some way. Jacob Fatu was a good surprise to end the show. He was great on the mic in challenging Reigns, not because he wants to be Tribal Chief, but because he wants all the success that being World Champion brings with it. It is also a face vs. face situation which isn’t always ideal and has been done a lot by WWE lately. Why make the fans choose? It did provide a good hook for next week’s show to see what ultimately happens, with Reigns not answering the challenge yet.

(Jon Mezzera is PWTorch.com’s WWE Raw Hits & Misses Specialist, providing his point of view for Raw each week. Email him at jmezz_torch@yahoo.com. Follow him on BlueSky @jonmezzera.bsky.social.)