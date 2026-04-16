NXT TV RESULTS (4/14): Miller’s alt-perspective report on “Revenge” special including Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for NXT Title, D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for NXT Title, plus Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, more

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NXT REVENGE NIGHT 1

APRIL 14, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a PLE-style video package highlighting the feuds leading up to tonight’s event.

(1) JAIDA PARKER vs. KELANI JORDAN

The two women tied up with ferocious intensity before Jordan shoved Parker, who shoved back so hard that Jordan tumbled through the ropes and to the floor. Parker did an impressive baseball slide into a headlock on Jordan and cranked on it. She alligator-rolled her around the ring while keeping the headlock cinched in. The action spilled out to the floor where both women double clotheslined each other. You could clearly hear Parker ask Jordan if she was okay before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The action continued in the ring while some old women sang, “Have you eaten yet?” and NASCAR was plugged. Back to full-screen, Jordan had control of Parker, who was clutching at her leg after Jordan stomped on it and rammed it into the ring post. She continued working on the leg, but Parker came back with a big German suplex out of the corner. When she moved in, Jordan kicked her leg out from underneath her, then locked in a rear chinlock. She drove Parker’s leg to the mat, then started trash talking her until Parker slapped the taste out of her mouth.

Parker fired up with a couple of stiff shoulder blocks and a backstabber, hurting her own leg in the process. She hung Jordan in the corner and landed her springboard hip attack. Jordan came back with a cutter after leaping over the top rope. Parker retaliated with a falcon arrow for a two-count. She went for a Hipnotic in the corner, but Jordan moved out of the way and Miss Parker’s hip connected with an exposed second turnbuckle. I didn’t catch how the pad got removed, but I’m assuming Jordan yanked it off at some point. She kicked Jordan in the head and landed a split-legged moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 12:46.

(Miller’s Take: Great intensity from both women in this match. This was one of those matches where I wouldn’t have minded a double DQ or count-out because I don’t like seeing either one of them lose. That being said, I really think Parker needed this win more than Jordan. I’m sure this isn’t the last time the two of them will tangle.)

-In the locker room, Shiloh Hill was looking at a clipboard and running down a list of tools. Ricky Saints walked up and said every time he sees him, he’s up to something. He asked him what he was building. He said it was something for Tatum. Ethan Page walked up to talk to Saints with the intention of clearing the air. He told him he needed his help to win the NXT title tonight, and in turn he would get the first shot. They hugged it out and seemed to be on the same page. We’ll see.

-Joe Hendry was shown preparing for his mini-concert tonight. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on the Zaruca saga, with Sol Ruca telling her side of the story, from the beginning of their friendship to the breakup.

-Joe Hendry made his ring entrance as Booker T croaked the lyrics to his song. Hendry sat on a chair with a guitar in hand. Another guitar was placed next to him, which I assume will be smashed over someone’s head before the segment is over. Hendry sang a song about losing the NXT title. The concert was interrupted by Keanu Carver, who walked to the ring, stood on the apron, and shoved Hendry. Carver entered the ring and threw a punch at Hendry, who blocked it and slugged Carver a few times before kicking him in the gut. As expected, he grabbed the other guitar and smashed it over Carver’s back. Carver stood up straight with a crazed look in his eyes, busted Hendry’s head open, and obliterated the security that ran out to stop him. As three security jabronis pulled Hendry out of the ring and tried to help him to his feet, Carver charged in and speared all four men through the barricade. This, my friends, is how a monster is made.

-NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo cut a promo about his opponent tonight, Ethan Page. He reminded Page that he defeated The Ruler, who was going to slay The Beast at WrestleMania this weekend. He said he changed his life for this title and he was going to keep it.

-Vic Joseph hyped the debut of former Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong. I guess they’re purposely ignoring the time Armstrong was mauled by Jordynne Grace on NXT several months ago. Can’t blame them. [c]

-In the locker room, NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice was warmly greeted by Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, which elicited a huge pop from the crowd. They wished each other luck in their respective title defenses. That was a very pleasant surprise appearance.

(2) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. SKYLAR RAYE

Raye offered a handshake, but Armstrong slapped her hand away, flexed, and gave her a piece of her mind. She yanked her down by her hair and applied an armbar. She lifted her up by the arm and slammed her to the mat twice. Raye attempted a comeback, but was overpowered by Armstrong, who speared her in half in the corner. Armstrong hit some really good jabs, then tried to separate Raye’s head from her body. Raye fired up with some spirited offense, then hit a beautiful tornado DDT for a near fall. Armstrong reasserted her dominance with a powerslam and a Kali Konnection that turned Raye inside out. She actually spiked herself on her head as she was flipping over, and the referee quickly moved in to check on her after the three-count.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 4:05.

(Miller’s Take: Not a squash match by any means, but definitely a showcase for Armstrong, who looked very good here. That was a scary bump that Raye took with that Kali Konnection, but she appeared to be okay. Look for big things from Armstrong. She has the look, talent, and attitude to go far in WWE.)

-Blake Monroe was hanging out with The Vanity Project in Robert Stone’s office. Stone told Monroe she agreed to a title match next week, but on the condition that she is able to add a stipulation. The Vanity Project assured her that whatever the stipulation was, it wouldn’t matter. She reluctantly agreed but whined about it.

-Ethan Page made his ring entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-A plug aired for the new Shawn Michaels documentary on Peacock.

(3) TONY D’ANGELO (c) vs. ETHAN PAGE – NXT Championship Match

Page jawed at D’Angelo, then took a swing at him. D’Angelo ducked it and went to work on Page. They traded suplex attempts, which Page won. Ricky Saints ran to ringside but was tripped up and dragged under the ring by an unseen force. Shiloh Hill emerged from underneath the other side of the ring and pulled on a rope, which was tied to the feet of a horrified Saints. Hill cackled maniacally as he dragged Saints by his feet to the back. Ricky’s reaction was priceless! The competitors continued the match while they cut to another split-screen commercial break. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

An annoying and intrusive tax lady swore she would find you and file you while the match continued on the microscopic screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Page was in control of the champ. Page hammered on Tony D, who fired up and cut loose on Page with some German suplexes that planted Page. They traded right fists mid-ring, with D’Angelo getting the better of the exchange. He got a two-count after a Forget About It. He lifted Page for a slam but got raked in the eyes for his efforts.

Page nailed a powerslam from the second rope but only got a two-count out of it. Page rolled to the outside and grabbed the title belt. As the referee tried to wrestle the belt away from him, D’Angelo rolled him up for a near fall. Page delivered an Ego’s Edge to D’Angelo on the title belt that was left lying in the ring. That looked extremely painful. He pinned D’Angelo for a very believable near fall. The action spilled out to the floor, with Page attempting a Twisted Grin on the announce table. D’Angelo countered it and drove Page’s face into the barricade. With Page lying on the announce desk, D’Angelo walked the barricade and speared Page onto the announce desk, which didn’t break. He pitched Page back into the ring and hit Dead to Rights for the victory.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 12:42.

(Miller’s Take: This was pretty good, but it was overshadowed by the hilarious shenanigans with Shiloh Hill and Ricky Saints, two of the funniest guys in all of WWE. D’Angelo lost his hair tie during the match, transforming him into an Italian Hillbilly Jim. I can’t wait to see the banter between Page and Saints as the latter explains how he got hogtied and dragged under the ring and to the back. [c]

-North American Champion Myles Borne was shown walking in the hallway before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Referee Victoria D’Errico was trying to settle down a furious Ricky Saints as he looked for Shiloh Hill. He confronted Hill, who was working on a carpentry project. Hill turned around with a saw in one hand and a drill in the other. He pointed them at Saints, smiled, and said he could use some help. Saints reluctantly backed off as Hill turned and got back to work on his project.

-Myles Borne stood mid-ring and talked about his defeat of Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver. He said afterwards, he was ready to go home and celebrate with his favorite dessert. He winked at the camera as the fans cheered knowingly. To borrow from the vocabulary of the legendary Dutch Mantell, Borne is one lucky bastage. He talked about getting attacked by Dion Lennox afterwards. He expressed anger at Lennox for stealing his moment. The lights went out and came back on as DarkState appeared in their usual spots among the crowd. Lennox told Borne to accept his fate or deny the inevitable. Borne said he could set up a title match, or DarkState could slide in the ring and take him out, and he might not get his title shot.

-After Borne referred to Lennox as the leader of DarkState, Saquon Shugars took exception to that remark and said there was no leader of DarkState. He said nobody cared about a title match, then was interrupted by Lennox. They bickered for a bit before Shugars rushed the ring. Borne put him down, then the other members of the group pulled him out of the ring and held him back. Vic Joseph commented on the faction not being on the same page.

-EK Prosper (that name…ugh) and Dorian Van Dux were shown warming up for their match before the next commercial break. [c]

-Since Sol Ruca got her chance to tell her side of the story, it was Zaria’s turn to tell her version of the truth. Zaria came across as jealous but made some valid points. She said she would have let the world burn for her, but now she’ll burn beside it.

(4) E.K. PROSPER vs. DORIAN VAN DUX – Speed Tournament Match

As is usually the case, this match started at 100mph. Van Dux tossed Prosper over the top rope like a bag of potatoes, then performed a Superman dive over the top rope to the floor that would have made Je’Von Evans proud. He pitched Prosper back in the ring and landed a brutal top rope splash onto the back of Prosper, who was still on his hands and knees. With two minutes left, Prosper reversed a powerbomb into a crisp sunset flip. Van Dux rolled to the outside, then Prosper connected perfectly with a gorgeous top rope springboard moonsault to the floor.

Back in the ring with one minute left, they picked up the already furious pace. Van Dux faked out Prosper while he was on the second rope, then landed a springboard cutter. He attempted a shooting star press but ate the mat when Prosper moved out of the way. Prosper executed a top rope moonsault but got a little too high and went a little too far as he overshot his mark and barely caught his opponent but still got the pin.

WINNER: E.K. Prosper at 2:53 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: Disregarding the slightly errant moonsault that finished the match, this was one of the best Speed matches I’ve seen. Van Dux outperformed his Evolve debut with this stellar effort. Knowing WWE, I’m guessing Eli Knight sounded too much like L.A. Knight, thus the name change, but E.K. Prosper might make the top ten list of worst monikers in WWE history. Great match, though.)

GM (or is it still Interim GM?) Robert Stone, with his silly man bun, was shown chewing out Keanu Carver for interrupting Joe Hendry’s concert. Carver made some unintelligible threats as Stone leaned so far backwards that he almost fell over. [c]

-NXT Chronicle featured Kendal Grey. She talked about being on no one’s radar in the beginning, then talked about her friendship with Wren Sinclair and how it allows her to bring out her goofy side as opposed to her seriousness in the ring. She spoke of how much the Evolve championship meant to her career and her being chosen by John Cena to participate in the Iron Survivor Challenge. She recalled her WWE tryout and how she progressed to the point where she is today. A “to be continued” graphic was shown.

-Robert Stone was shown climbing a ladder to get to North American Champion Tatum Paxley, who was lounging on a shelf high above the floor. He said he wanted to talk to her in his office and asked why she was up this high. She said, “This is where I like to think,” then sat up and said she was the only North American champion. He asked what stipulation she decided on for her match. She said she was going to lay Blake Monroe to rest and send her and that fake title to hell where they belong. At that point, a jubilant Shiloh Hill wheeled in a giant casket and shouted at Tatum that he finished it. She was overjoyed and said it was perfect, then said she wanted a casket match. Hill and Paxley took turns cackling at each other.

-Vic Joseph ran down the card for Night 2 of Revenge, including Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match, Borne vs. Lennox for the North American title, Hendry vs. Carver, and Paxley vs. Monroe in a Casket Match for the Women’s North American title.

-Fatal Influence made their ring entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-In the back, Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars bickered as Osiris Griffin and Cutler James tried to make peace. Lennox tried to convince Shugars that they needed gold to progress. Shugars wasn’t having it and walked away.

(5) LOLA VICE (c) vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Vice took a fighting stance while Jayne simply glared at her. The fans chanted “Jacy Lola” as they tied up, then traded some reversals. The “Lola” chant was slightly louder. The two women traded chops, reversals, and pin attempts before Vice applied an armbar, which Jayne quickly escaped. Jayne rolled out to the floor as Vice stood on the apron. She jumped off and took out Reid, which allowed Jayne to take her out. Floor spot? Split-screen commercial break. [c]

An important championship match played out on the 25% screen on the left while some obnoxious ads were featured on the 50% screen on the right. Jayne and Vice took each other out as they returned to full screen. Jayne threw punches while Vice threw kicks. Vice landed a German suplex, spin kicks, and those awful jumping side kicks that look like they wouldn’t kill a fly. Vice hit a roundhouse kick that sent Jayne tumbling to the floor. Vice rolled her back in the ring before Reid walked up to her. Vice allowed herself to be distracted by Reid before sliding back into the ring, where she was met by a stiff knee for a near fall. Jayne lifted Vice onto the top turnbuckle, but Vice caught her in a triangle choke and leaned back over the top rope with it. As Reid distracted the referee, Henley nailed Vice with a 619 around the ring post. Jayne blasted her with a Rolling Encore, but only got a two-count out of it.

Vice cinched in a front facelock and rolled Jayne around the ring with it. She pushed Jayne against the ropes and rolled her up, but Jayne kicked her off toward the ropes, where she was met by a stiff blow to the face by Reid. Jayne tried to take advantage of a staggered Vice with a second Rolling Encore, but Vice ducked and cleaned her clock with a back fist for the win.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 10:57 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a really good main event. Although I didn’t believe for a second that Vice would lose the strap this quickly, they had me fooled a couple of times with the expected interference from Henley and Reid. I’ve said it before, but Jayne has improved so much that it’s like watching a different woman. Vice is great at what she does, and the fans are solidly behind her. I’m not sure if Jayne will ever become a three-time NXT Women’s champion, but I’d honestly like to see Fatal Influence invade the main roster and shake up the women’s division on Raw or Smackdown. Bravo to both ladies.)

-After the match, Henley and Reid dragged a dazed Jayne out of the ring to help her to the back. Kali Armstrong ran out from the entrance, giving Henley and Reid barely enough time to shove Jayne out of the way as Armstrong mowed them down with a Kali Konnection. She stood on the ring apron and glared at Vice, who held her title over her head. She turned to see Kendal Grey hanging out on the apron on the other side of the ring. A slightly worried Vice looked up to see Izzi Dame, flanked by The Culling, standing on the balcony, staring a dagger through her. Zaria’s music played as she walked to ringside, looking particularly menacing. As she approached the ring, Sol Ruca flew into the picture, taking Zaria down. They brawled up the ramp as Vice looked on, then again held her belt confidently overhead.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Night 1 was a success, in my opinion. We got to see a surprise guest in Stephanie “Dessert” Vaquer, Shiloh Hill build a casket, Tatum Paxley lounging on a storage shelf, Keanu Carver no-sell a guitar shot, Ricky Saints hogtied and dragged under the ring, and a strong debut from Kali Armstrong. Night 2 promises even more excitement.