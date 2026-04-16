TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (4/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2026

Where: SYRACUSE, N.Y. AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,053 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,959. The arena has a capacity of 7,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

EC3 vs. Eric Young

K.C. Navarro vs. A.J. Francis

Tasha Steelz (with Order 4) vs. Jada Stone

Mike Santana to speak

The System to speak

The Undead Realm Pt. 3

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/9): Santana/Edwards Contract Signing, Hardys vs. Righteous, Grace vs. Black

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA Lockdown pay-per-view returning, every match held inside a cage