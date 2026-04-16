DRAGONGATE USA: THE GATE OF SIN CITY REPORT: Radican’s results & analysis of Yokosuka vs. Mathers, Yamato vs. Gresham, Dragon Gate Six Man Tag main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

DRAGONGATE USA: THE GATE OF SIN CITY

APRIL 15, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER TV+

Commentary: Larry Dallas, Joe Dombrowski

(1) WILLIE MACK vs. EL CUCUY vs. KAI

The work was not great in this match. Cucuy and Mack seemed a step slow in executing spots, especially when all three men were invoked. Mack pinned Kai after a stunner. This was not good.

WINNER: Willie Mack in 11:00 via pinfall. (1/2*)

(2) HO HO LUN & LA ESTRELLA vs. RHYS MADDOX & CHANNING DECKER

Maddox cut off Estrella with a nice combo maneuver and tabbed in Decker. They tossed Lun to the floor and continued to work over Estrella inside the ring. Lun got the hot tag and hit a double dropkick to take down his opponents.

Decker took a double kick and bounced right off the ropes and wiped out Lun and Estrella with a double clothesline. Maddox, the son of WWE referee Jason Ayers, is only 18 and looks tremendous in the ring for his age. Estrella wiped out Decker with a dive. Lun ended punk getting the pin with a pinning combination.

WINNERS: Ho Ho Lun & La Estrella in 10:00. (**)

(Radican’s Analysis: Solid action here. Maddox looked fantastic during this match. The action was fine, but the action never really picked up until the very end.)

(3) SUSUMU YOKOSUKA vs. MARCUS MATHERS

Mathers has toured with Dragon Gate in Japan. Susumu got the upper hand and went after Mathers’s leg. He elevated Mathers into the air and dropped him knees first onto the mat. He then locked in a figure 4 submission. Mathers counter a piledriver and hit a big slam.

They went back and forth and Yokosuka caught Mathers with a big lariat for a near fall. He got a running start and hit another big clothesline, but Mathers kicked out again. Mathers overcame the damage to his knee and landed a 450 for the win.

WINNER: Marcus Mathers in 13:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: The announcers played up Susumu as being a big deal and a decorated champion in Dragon Gate an he was good in then match, but there was nothing remarkable about his performance here. They had some good near falls late. Mathers did a good job of selling his leg, but ultimately this match never fully clicked.)

(4) BEN K & HYO vs. AERO PANTHER & FIGHT PANTHER vs. BUSTA & THE BRAIN (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver)

Price appeared to hurt his leg making his entrance with Oliver. Ben is a former Open the Dream Gate Champion in Dragon Gate. Hyo will be in NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors next month. The Panthers isolated Hyo during the early going. The pace then really picked up with a ton of action in the ring. The Panthers hit a double stomp off the top/DVD combination on Ben, but the pin got broken up!

Aero Panther took a combination of moves from Ben and Hyo. Hyo then went up to the second turnbuckle and hit a jumping ace crusher do the win.

WINNERS: Ben & Hyo in 11:15. (***1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: Thar was more of what I remembered from Dragon Gate. The action was high speed from bell-to-bell. Price had a visible welt on his leg from the stairs falling out from under him, but you wouldn’t have known he was hurting watching this match. I’m excited to see more of Hyo in the Best of the Super Juniors next month.)

(5) YAMATO vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

Both men shook hands after the bell rang. The announcers said working in Dragon Gate was a goal for Gresham and he was achieving it tonight. He just recently returned to action after suffering a two stroke last August. Yamato went after Gresham’s legs during the early going. Gresham fired back and returned the favor and went after Yamato’s leg. Gresham got a figure 4, but Yamato got to the ropes.

Gresham wouldn’t break the hold and the dans got upset and chanted f—- you Gresham. They traded strikes and Yamato hit a low dropkick on Gresham’s leg. Gresham got another figure 4 a short time later. Gresham blocked Yamato from grabbing the rope, but he eventually got it. He let go of the hold quickly this time when the ref told him to break it.

Yamato stood and then fell down, as his leg gave way. Gresham went up top and hit a SSP for a near fall. The announcers mentioned Dragongate management was watching. Gresham grabbed a figure 4, but Yamato turned it over and Gresham tapped.

WINNER: Yamato via submission in 17:00. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good with both men working each other’s leg throughout the match. It felt like the match was just getting going when it ended. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone tap to reversing a figure 4, but it worked here given all the damage Yamato had done to Gresham’s leg. They did a nice job of explaining that Gresham was in the match to impress Dragongate officials and get an invite to tour Japan.)

Both men shook hands after the match.

(6) MADOKA KIKUTA & ISHIN & YOSHIKI KATO vs. DRAGON KID & KZY & YUKI YOSHIOKA

KZY got the better of Kato early. Kid tagged in and continued to work over Kato. Larry Dallas talked about the insane training Kid does behind the scenes in Japan. Kato took a sustained beating. Kid began to target his legs a trailer hitch. The action broke down and everyone headed to the floor. They went to a split screen to show the action going on all over the venue.

Kid got isolated once the action settled down back inside the ring. Ishin went after Kid’s mask and the fans booed. Kid avoided a standing splash from Ishin multiple times, but he could not tag out.

Kid finally tagged in Yuki, who cleaned house. He hit a big flip over the top to the floor. KZY went up top, but Ishin cut him off and hit an avalanche brainbuster. Kid had Ishin pinned with an assisted crucifix bomb, but Kato grabbed the ref’s arm. Ishin took a combination of moves capped by KZY hitting The Impact for the win.

WINNERS: Dragon Kid & KZY & Yuki Yoshioka in 21:30. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was slow to start, but it really picked up nicely during the second half. Dragon Kid can still go, which is crazy. This didn’t live up to the original six man in ROH, but it was a lot of fun.)

KZY cut a promo to close the show and invited the other wrestlers to come down and pose for pictures inside the ring.

Overall score: 7.0: Larry Dallas and Joe Dombrowski did a great job on commentary of bringing casual viewers up to speed on the Dragongate talent in the ring. Dallas had some really good insight on a lot of the talent having done several tours in Japan in the past. He was really good providing nuggets of information throughout the show, especially during the main event where he talked about Dragon Kid’s training regimen back in Japan.

The show got off to a bit of a rough start, but it got better as it went on with a strong second half. Yamato vs. Gresham and the Dragongate Six Man Tag main event were the best matches on the card. I would give this show a solid recommendation. The crowd was good for a lot of the action, especially the main event. It was definitely an easy watch.