FREE PODCAST 4/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE WrestleMania Night 2 post-show: Wells & Radican break down the results, including Reigns vs. Punk, Lesnar loses and retires (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Sean Radican, Paul Weigle, and Sean Plichta discuss in-depth night two of WWE WrestleMania including C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns in one of the longest WrestleMania main events ever. They also discussed Brock Lesnar’s loss and retirement and everything else on the show with live chat and caller interaction throughout.
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