NXT PREVIEW (4/1): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints – NXT North American Championship match
- Trick Williams to confront Oba Femi
