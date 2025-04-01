News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (4/1): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 1, 2025

When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints – NXT North American Championship match
  • Trick Williams to confront Oba Femi

