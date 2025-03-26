NXT TV RESULTS (3/25): Miller’s alt-perspective report on Vaquer’s two title defenses, plus Je’Von vs. Lexis King, Ethan Page vs. Andre Chase

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

MARCH 25, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA.

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-The show opened with a look back at Stephanie Vaquer’s double-title victory and a preview of her two title defenses tonight. Vaquer and Parker were shown walking through the parking lot, as were Fallon Henley and Javon Evans.

(1) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) vs. JAIDA PARKER – NXT Women’s Title match

The challenger was introduced first, followed by the champion, who received a big pop. Vaquer had both championship titles in tow. Fans chanted “La Primera” as the bell rang. Parker started on offense early with a series of arm twists and a pair of bodyslams. Vaquer took over with a unique leglock, which was broken when Parker reached the ropes. Parker took over with a seated bodyscissors and a rolling pin attempt. Vaquer sent Parker into the turnbuckle, but Parker leapfrogged over Vaquer as she followed her into the corner and came down hard on Vaquer’s upper back to decisively take over before they went to split screen commercial break. Back from the break, Parker was still in control. Vaquer took over with a triangle armbar over the ropes, a flying cross-body, and a butt-bumper (what does she call that move, anyway?) Jaida followed up with a butt bump of her own while Vaquer was perched face-up in the corner on the second rope. Jordynne Grace appeared on the ring apron, distracting Parker long enough to allow Vaquer to roll her up for the pin. As Parker went after Grace, Fatal Influence rushed the ring and beat down Vaquer.

WINNER: Vaquer in 9:00 to retain the NXT Women’s Title.

(Miller’s Take: It was a good match overall, but it did feel a bit rushed. Although it made sense for Grace to make her presence known, since Parker interrupted her challenge to Vaquer last week, I’m still not crazy about a big match like this ending with a distraction finish.)

-In the dressing room, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams had more words, with Williams coming across a bit heelish, belittling Evans by saying, “It’s a title thing…you wouldn’t understand.” [c]

-In the back, Gigi Dolan and Tatum Paxley argued with the Meta Girls over the tag team titles as Ava tried to keep order in the women’s locker room.

-Vic Joseph conducted a sit-down interview with Ricky Saints. He talked about living in his car when he broke into wrestling and not knowing if he’d have money to survive, but he had the self-confidence that everything would work out. Sean Spears walked in and basically dismissed Joseph. Spears talked about their history. He said Saints hasn’t changed since he left him over a year ago. He told Saints he’s a champion and he’d better not add him to a long list of enemies because he knows what he can do. He then added, “you can always go back to…well, I guess you burned your bridges.”

-In the men’s locker room, Ethan Page and Andre Chase argued in front of Chase’s two fanboys, seemingly setting up a match between the two for later in the broadcast.

-Hank and Tank walked down the corridor in preparation for their match, encountering the Motor City Machine Guns along the way.

(2) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. TYRIEK IGWE & TYSON DUPONT (w/Wes Lee)

Back from the split screen commercial break, the match had already begun, with Hank and Tank in control. The Motor City Machine guns were shown watching on a monitor in the back. Tyriek and Tyson took over with some clubbing blows. With his opponents both standing outside the ring, Hank hit an amazing flying body block through the second and top rope with such force that he landed on top of the announce desk after rolling over the top of Tyriek and Tyson. Back in the ring, Tyriek worked over Hank’s arm. They did a good job keeping Hank isolated until a hot tag was made, and Tank began cleaning house. Lee distracted the referee, which led to a double team move and a victory for Tyriek and Tyson.

WINNERS: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont in 9:00.

(Miller’s Take: This was quick, with a lot of big double team moves, which seemed to serve the purpose of Hank and Tank trying to find their way. It was also the second match of the night to end with a distraction finish.)

-In the back, Ava asked a visibly hurting Vaquer if she could follow through with the title match. Vaquer said she’s La Primera as she winced in pain, then slowly rose to her feet and walked off as Ava questioned the trainer if she could compete.

-Je’Von Evans was introduced before they cut to a commercial break.

-Back from the break, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Fraxiom. She asked Axiom what it felt like to push Gunther to his limits. Axiom said he’d never forget it. Frazier talked about not being invited over there and said if he’d been there, maybe Axiom would have beaten him. They turned and noticed Oba Femi approaching the arena on the monitor, walking with a purpose. As Frazier mentioned that he looked pissed, he turned around to find Axiom had already scrammed.

(3) JE’VON EVANS vs. LEXUS KING (C) – Heritage Cup Title match

Evans started with a tight headlock as they trash-talked each other. King elbowed his way out, but caught a chop for his efforts. King took over and put the boots to Evans, but Evans came back with some spectacular high-flying offense. With King on the outside, Evans did a suicide dive through the ropes with so much force that he not only nailed King, but his momentum carried him over the announce desk, much like Hank earlier in the show. [c]

Back in the ring, King had taken over after throwing Evans into the ring steps. King almost scored a pin after a modified fisherman buster. Evans took over with a couple of huge forearms, followed by a high frog splash for a two count. King caught Evans with a superkick, but Evans came back. Oba Femi made his way to ringside, grabbed Evans and powerbombed him on the ring apron. A game Evans unsuccessfully tried to beat the ten count back into the ring.

WINNER: Lexus King in 11:00 by countout to retain the Heritage Cup Title.

-Femi climbed on the apron as the lights went out. When they came back on, Dark State were standing in the crowd. Evans reentered the ring and began slugging it out with Femi. Trick Williams then ran in the ring and accidentally took out Evans. Security entered the ring to keep Williams and Femi apart while the Dark State smugly applauded.

(Miller’s Take: My kingdom for a clean finish! The tension continues among young Mr. Evans, pissed Mr. Femi, and Trick “get out of my way, young Mr. Evans” Williams. A triple threat surely looms on the horizon.) [c]

(4) TATUM PAXLEY & GIGI DOLAN vs. META GIRLS (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson)

Paxley and Dolan made their way to the ring as Joseph mentioned they would be taking on TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather and Ash By Elegance this Thursday on TNA Impact. At the bell, Dolan and Legend had barely locked up before Sol Ruca and Zaria made their way ringside. Paxley and Dolan isolated Jackson early with quick tags. The Meta Girls came back with Jackson utilizing her speed and Legend showing off her brute strength. After a miscue between Jackson and Legend, Tatum and Dolan took the victory with a Cemetery Driver.

WINNERS: Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolan in 4:00.

(Miller’s Take: Well, we got our first clean finish of the night. Paxley and Dolan continue to climb one side of the ladder as the Meta Girls slide down the other side.)

-A preview for what appears to be a reboot of The Sopranos aired. Oh, my bad. It’s another mini-episode of D’Angelo Family Values. Tony talked about getting revenge against his assailants from last week. After he dismissed the rest of the family, he called for Stacks to stay and asked if he could trust him. Stacks put his hand on Tony’s shoulder and said yes, he can trust him. The ominous tone of the Italian restaurant music in the background leads me to believe Stacks can’t be trusted.

-Ethan Page made his entrance, but Ricky Saints bigfooted him by walking to ringside at the same time to sit in on commentary. [c]

-Back from the break, Motor City Machine Guns were in the back giving Hank and Tank a pep talk.

-Andre Chase made his way to the ring with his overexcited fanboys in tow. All Chase needs is a spaghetti stain on his shirt and he could get sued for gimmick infringement by Baron Corbin.

(5) ETHAN PAGE vs. ANDRE CHASE (w/Kale Dixon, Uriah Connors)

Booker T ranted that Chase looked like an alcoholic. He has a point. Chase looks like a slovenly Gilligan with an overgrown goatee. The match started with some good back-and-forth action until Page hit a side suplex. He followed that with a big clothesline and clubbing right hand. Page went to clothesline Chase over the top rope, but Chase pulled the top rope down and Page tumbled outside. They went to a split screen commercial break. When they returned, Chase took over with a neckbreaker and Russian leg sweep. Chase started to fire up but then grew depressed. His fanboys cheered him on, and he came back to life to trade offense with Page. Chase climbed to the top, but Page knocked him off and Page straddled the ropes. Page came back with a powerslam off the second rope for a two count, then finished him off with a Twisted Grin. Page jawed with Saints at the announce desk, then Shawn Spears ran in and hit Saints in the head with the North American belt.

WINNER: Ethan Page in 10:00.

(Miller’s Take: Eh, not bad. Chase has some talent, but he looks like a fan jumped into the ring and started showing off his backyard moves. Page needed this win after his loss to Je’Von Evans.)

-What looked like a cell phone video showed Dark Stage claiming no one is safe. Safe from what…my lights staying on? They didn’t do anything tonight.

-Stephanie Vaquer was shown dragging herself to the ring while Fallon Henley confidently strolled with her teammates. [c]

-Back from the break, Trick Williams said Evans was collateral damage and a distraction. When asked about Dark State, he said that’s not his business. I smell the slow burn of a heel turn.

-Fatal Influence made their entrance, with Henley looking particularly smug in her knowledge that Vaquer isn’t 100%. Vaquer then made her entrance, looking noticeably worn down.

(6) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) VS FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx) – NXT Women’s North American title match

Henley quickly took the offense, but Vaquer fired back with forearms. Henley whipped Vaquer into the corner, but ate a big dropkick following her in. Some back-and-forth action continued, with Vaquer unable to sustain offense for any length of time due to the beatdown she suffered earlier. There appeared to be a botched attempt from Vaquer on a 619, which led to a sloppy exchange with Henley getting the better of the champ. [c]

Back live, Henley was still in control. With Henley perched on the ropes, Vaquer managed to pull off a huge superplex, followed by a pair of headbutts and and some foot swipes across Henley’s face. Vaquer connected with a meteora, but Henley soon hit a German suplex. Vaquer rolled up the challenger in the same manner she defeated Jaida Parker earlier in the show, but Henley escaped. Vaquer got into a scuffle with Jayne and Nxy on the outside of the ring and got the worst of it. Back in the ring, Henley got a two count after a second rope blockbuster. Nyx climbed onto the ring apron, and Vaquer shoved Henley into her, knocking Nyx off the apron. She followed up with a quick package backbreaker for the three count.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer in 10:00 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Title.

-Afterwards, all members of Fatal Influence attacked the champion until Jordynn Grace ran in to make the save. After mopping the mat with Henley, Nyx, and Jayne, Grace picked up both belts, handed the North American title to Vaquer, then handed the NXT title to her, but refused to let go of it and grinned at Vaquer. After finally letting go of the belt, Jaida Parker ran in from behind and shoved Grace into Vaquer. Grace quickly dispatched of Miss Parker before Vaquer spun her around to confront her. Vaquer defiantly held both belts aloft as the trash talking continued.

(Miller’s Take: I honestly wasn’t sure where they were going with this match, but Vaquer retaining both titles in one night really cements her as a force to be reckoned with. This match didn’t feel quite as rushed as the first one and was overall very good in accomplishing what it was meant to. There’s an obvious setup for a title confrontation with Jordynne Grace, and I’m more excited to see that than I was the title for title match with Giulia.)

-In the women’s locker room, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and all the rest of the women were overwhelming Ava with demands for title shots. Ava looked flustered, but refrained from channeling her inner Adam Pearce and remained relatively calm in the midst of the storm.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Newsworthy show with Vaquer making history again by becoming the first woman to successfully defend two different titles in one night. Dark State continues to do nothing. Trick Williams continues to belittle Je’Von Evans. There has been no mention of Giulia since her defeat, but with the women’s division in NXT looking incredibly strong, I think it might be the right time to move her up to the main roster when she makes her return. There was some slow and steady furthering of storylines. NXT continues to deliver top-notch in-ring action.