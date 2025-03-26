FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Levesque booking troubles, Cody-Cena, Women’s Wrestling in WWE, AEW, TNA, NXT, new Luna Vachon documentary, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- The John Cena-Cody Rhodes second exchange with Cena as a heel
- The lineage of the title Cena is threatening to retire if he wins, and does he mean he’ll retire right after winning it or defend it until he retires?
- The Gunther-Jey Uso storyline including the new twist with Jey slipping in the ring
- The Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky-Bianca Belair developments, and is the Adam Pearce decision to make Belair special referee a betrayal of the constitution that has otherwise driven Pearce’s character
- Is Paul Levesque’s booking taking a turn for the worse that should be a reason for concern
- More on women’s wrestling scene with AEW, TNA, and NXT including news on Mariah May, Gail Kim, Mina Shirakawa, Athena, and others
- A review of the new Luna Vachon documentary
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.