FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Levesque booking troubles, Cody-Cena, Women’s Wrestling in WWE, AEW, TNA, NXT, new Luna Vachon documentary, more (127 min.)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

The John Cena-Cody Rhodes second exchange with Cena as a heel

The lineage of the title Cena is threatening to retire if he wins, and does he mean he’ll retire right after winning it or defend it until he retires?

The Gunther-Jey Uso storyline including the new twist with Jey slipping in the ring

The Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky-Bianca Belair developments, and is the Adam Pearce decision to make Belair special referee a betrayal of the constitution that has otherwise driven Pearce’s character

Is Paul Levesque’s booking taking a turn for the worse that should be a reason for concern

More on women’s wrestling scene with AEW, TNA, and NXT including news on Mariah May, Gail Kim, Mina Shirakawa, Athena, and others

A review of the new Luna Vachon documentary

