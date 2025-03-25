FREE PODCAST 3/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-23-2020) Performance Center presentation updates, Punk movie reviews, Undertaker’s mystique extinguished, Orton responds to Edge, Lesnar & Heyman (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-23-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including A.J. Styles extinguishing Undertaker’s mystique, the improved set-up at Performance Center, Randy Orton responding to Edge, Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins confronts Kevin Owens, and more with live callers and emails. Also, Keller and Fann give their thoughts on the new Netflix horror movie starring C.M. Punk/Phil Brooks.

