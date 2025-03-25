AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Where: St. Paul, Minn. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,656 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,174. The arena has a capacity of 5,844 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davies

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Rated FTR (Cope & Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) interview with Toni Schiavone

MJF to give answer to MVP

