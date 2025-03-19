AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/19): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Copeland for AEW World Title, Four-Way for International Title shot at Dynasty, Bayne vs. Statlander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 19, 2025

OMAHA, NEB. AT LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,021 tickets had been distributed this week; the venue is set up for around 2,354 seats. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the exterior of the venue with snow in the foreground. Excalibur said nearly a foot of snow fell. Then they went to the arena where pyro blasted as Excalibur hyped the key matches on the show.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. MARK DAVIS vs. RICOCHET – International Title Shot at Stake

Don Callis joined in on commentary. Taz talked about Davis being reluctant to trust Callis, saying to Callis that he’s “been sketchy for years.” After all four ring entrances, the bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Bailey took it to Ricochet with rapid-fire kicks. Ricochet bailed out to ringside. Cassidy did his soft-kick routine and then put his hands on his pocket. Fans roared. Bailey put his hands behind his back and got in fighting stance. He threw some kicks, but Cassidy ducked and then dropkicked Bailey. They each kipped up. Ricochet tripped Cassidy from ringside and yanked him to the floor where he threw him into the ringside barricade. Bailey then head scissored Ricochet at ringside and then roundkicked his chest before throwing him back into the ring.

Davis powerbombed Bailey on the ring apron, then slammed Cassidy on the ring apron. Ricochet took a shot at Davis, then begged off as Davis brushed it off. Bailey rolled up Davis for a two count. Davis came back with a suplex and then chopped Cassidy. Ricochet joined the commentators and watched as Davis continued to beat on Cassidy and Bailey. They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

Cassidy made a comeback after the break, which popped the crowd. Ricochet attacked a celebrating Cassidy. Ricochet and Cassidy countered each other. Cassidy landed a Stun Dog Millionaire, but clutched his arm afterward. Speedball went on the attack on Davis and then Cassidy. Cassidy rolled up Bailey for a two count. Bailey kicked Cassidy for a two count seconds later. Bailey landed a top rope shooting star press on Cassidy, but Davis yanked him out of the ring before he could score a pin.

Ricochet landed a running flip onto Davis at ringside, then landed a shooting star press on Cassidy for a near fall at 13:00. Bailey re-entered, but ate a kick and a clothesline from Ricochet. Cassidy gave Ricochet a DDT. Davis attacked Cassidy. Cassidy countered with an Orange Punch and rolled up Davis for a two count. After a rally by Davis, he landed a leaping piledriver on Cassidy. Bailey broke up the cover and then landed a backflip double kneedrop onto Davis. Bailey landed a spinning hook kick to the back of Davis’s head and went for a backslide. Ricochet leaned onto Davis, though, and the ref counted to three. Bailey thought he won. Ricochet thought he won. The ref looked confused and then explained to Justin Roberts his decision. Fans chanted, “Speedball!” Roberts announced that both Bailey and Ricochet will be challenging Kenny Omega at Dynasty for the International Title.

WINNER: Ricochet and Bailey in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a blast start to finish with a fun mix of styles. Davis really shined. Actually, everyone did, but Davis stood out as the brute-force guy battering the smaller, more athletic opponents. The finish was overly cute, and the ref easily could have just said Davis was eliminated and let the match continue. I don’t know if they’re actually going with a three-way at Dynasty, but it feels weird. Bailey’s had a good opening two weeks in AEW, but putting him in a match like this feels like they’re setting up him up to be the designated jobber. An Omega-Ricochet match is more appealing.) [c]

-A video aired on Hurt Syndicate.

(2) MERCEDES MONE vs. BILLIE STARKZ – TBS Title match

After Mercedes made her ring entrance, and during Starkz’s entrance, they aired a brief intro video on Starkz and her history in ROH. (It was an assortment of suplexes and her posing for the camera, but you wouldn’t gather any knowledge that distinguishes her personality from anyone else.) The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour. Schiavone said Starkz “has the chance to be the face of this network.” They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

They continued to battle back and forth after the break, including trading two counts. Starks buckle-bombed Mercedes into the top turnbuckle. At 12:00 she lifted Mercedes onto her shoulders and then tucked her head and crashed forward to the mat for a near fall. Mercedes’ boot was on the bottom rope so the ref stopped his count. The announcers gasped at the landing, although it seemed Mercedes tucked enough to land okay.

Starkz went for a senton on the ring apron, but Mercedes moved. Mercedes then applied a Statement Maker and got the tapout win. “What a freaking match,” said Schiavone. Mercedes held onto the finisher for a while after the bell before releasing and celebrating.

WINNER: Mercedes in 14:00 to retain the TBS Title.

-A video message aired with The Outrunners wishing the Omaha Outrunners basketball team. A cheesy (intentionally) video played with footage of them with the players.

-Excalibur plugged that Collision would air both Saturday and Sunday after NCAA Tournament action. [c]

-A recap aired of Hurt Syndicate’s MVP making MJF an offer last week.

-MJF sat backstage and said a lot of fans are placing bets on who will become the next AEW World Champion. He said some think Darby, but he beat him twice “and he’s probably dead on a mountain somewhere.” He talked about beating Will Ospreay. Regarding Swerve Strickland, he said: “Well, look at me, I beat him in life.” He mentioned Hangman also, but said he’s the most complete wrestler on Earth. He stared at the card MVP gave him. He said the last time he trusted someone, he got burned pretty bad. He said as for MVP’s office, he’ll have an answer next week. He said the time for daddy crying over spilled milk is over and the time for him to celebrate over popped has just begun.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JON MOXLEY vs. ADAM COPELAND – Street Fight for the AEW World Title

Justin Roberts introduced the match. They showed Moxley outside the arena on his way inside. Copeland chased him down and the match began with them fighting in the back.

