FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sam Roberts discuss WrestleMania at the PC pros and cons, Raw and Smackdown without fans, key hype for WM36’s top storylines (101 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-17-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Sam Roberts from the WWE Kickoff Shows, Not Sam Wrestling podcasts, and his show on Sirius XM radio show with Jim Norton. They delve into the WWE dilemma of dealing with the coronavirus and empty venues for TV shows and WrestleMania. What are the strengths and weaknesses so far of Smackdown and Raw at the Performance Center? Can or should adjustments be made, radical or otherwise? What were the key factors that went into the decision to hold WrestleMania on the scheduled date at a new location versus other options? They also discuss the hype so far for WrestleMania with a focus on the key interviews and segments of the past week including John Cena and Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Edge, Becky Lynch, and more. Sam also gives his take on how the job of announcers is changing and how he feels Michael Cole did on Friday’s Smackdown.

