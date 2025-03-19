FREE PODCAST 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory’s City of Dreamz including Mone vs. Hartwell, Dijak vs. Zilla, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review House of Glory’s City of Dreamz, one of the biggest indy shows of the year thus far with a rare indy appearance by Mercedes Mone facing Indi Hartwell, Donovan Dijak against Zilla Fatu in a wild, hard-hitting match, the Mane Event put their circus-themed team on the line in a 2/3 falls match against the Cold Blooded Killers, plus news on the WWEID program, Wrestling Open, and more. For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin check out Jermaine Marbury vs. Danny Miles in the somewhat confusing but creative Time Out Match and a WWE ID showcase match between Bryce Donovan and Cappuccino Jones.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO