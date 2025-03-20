VIP PODCAST 3/19 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Moxley walks around gored with spikes in his back, plus Speedball earns title shot, Toni Storm, Mercedes, MJF, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 19 edition of AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley walking around with spikes gored into his back during his street fight title defense against Adam Copeland. Also, Speedball unexpectedly earns an International Title shot, Toni Storm delivers great lines, Mercedes Mone teases next feud, MJF addresses MVP offer, and more.

