FREE PODCAST 3/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: Should AEW’s “identity” include spikes in Mox’s back, plus Toni Storm brilliance, more (133 min.)

March 20, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells to discuss the Mar. 19 edition of AEW Dynamite including Adam Copeland jamming spikes into the back of Jon Moxley’s back and it taking multiple attempts to pry them out of his flesh. Should that be part of AEW’s “identity” in 2025? What should AEW’s identity be now that the WWE that AEW was battling in 2019 isn’t the same company today. Also, the brilliance of Toni Storm, the quirky charm of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and how he should be slotted in AEW, Swerve Strickland or Will Ospreay as the top babyface act, and more with live chat and mailbag interactions throughout.

