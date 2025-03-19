Complete lineup announced for NJPW Cup 2025 Finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the entire card for the NJPW Cup Final on March 20.

The show will be headlined by Shota Umino vs. David Finlay in the NJPW Cup 2025 Final. The winner will face Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Hvt. Champion at Sakura Genesis. Also featured on the card is ELP defending the NJPW World TV Championship in an Open Challenge match.

The entire card announced is as follows:

Shota Umino vs. David Finlay – New Japan Cup 2025 Final

El Desperado & Boltin Oleg & Hirooki Goto vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

LIJ (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori) vs. House of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

Just4Guys (Yuya Uemura & Taichi & Taka Michinoku) vs. Bullet Club (Sanada & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima – Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road match

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo Open Challenge match

Pre-show match Yoshi-Hashi & Katsuya Murashima vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii