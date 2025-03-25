VIP PODCAST 3/25 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Early-February 2007): News on Hogan, Jericho, Samoa Joe leaving ROH, ratings, WrestleMania, Ask the Editor (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Feb. 1-7, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

WEDNESDAY – FEBRUARY 7 (News Items on Hogan, WM, Ratings, TNA)

TUESDAY – FEBRUARY 6 (Insider news on WM & Raw, Raw analysis)

MONDAY – FEBRUARY 5 (WSX episode 2, WSX/TNA/SD ratings, more)

SUNDAY – FEBRUARY 4 (Jericho interview analysis, Smackdown thoughts)

SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 3 (Impact Analysis and Ratings)

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 2 (Guest: Sean Radican on Joe leaving ROH)

THURSDAY – FEBRUARY 1 (Audio Ask the Torch)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO