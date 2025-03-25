NXT TV RESULTS (3/25): Wells’s live report on Stephanie Vaquer defending both Championships in separate matches with Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King, more

NXT TV RESULTS

MARCH 25, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-A silhouette of Stephanie Vaquer opened the show, and a female-narrated hype piece covered Vaquer’s double championship win and her two matches defending both championships tonight. I’m assuming she beats Parker in a long affair and then drops the North American Championship to an opportunistic Henley afterward, but I wouldn’t write off the possibility of a double retention.

-Vaquer, Parker, Fatal Influence, and Je’Von Evans were shown arriving separately.

(1) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) vs. JAIDA PARKER – NXT Women’s Championship match

Mike Rome handled formal introductions. Vic mentioned that statisticians told him that nobody had successfully defended two championships in one night in this company. Booker T even talked about defending a championship in WCW twice at SuperBrawl in separate matches against Rick Martel and Perry Saturn. Parker took the early advantage with some mat work, and she worked a leg submission until Vaquer reached a rope. Vaquer controlled with a couple or rollups and the two reset.

Parker took control again and snapped on a body scissors. She turned it into a cover for two. The two got to their feet and Vaquer laid out Parker after a rope run, and Parker evaded in the corner and downed Vaquer with a hip attack leading into split-screen. [c]

Parker was in control until a series of rollup exchanges that looked pretty awkward. Nothing has been openly botched here, but several of their transitions haven’t looked smooth. Backstabber by Parker gt two. Springboard cross-body by Vaquer followed by the Fate Kick. Vaquer teased, then hit her knee sequence of strikes on the mat. Parker got in a knee and then a deadlift falcon arrow for two. Teardrop in the corner by Parker. Jordynne Grace showed up on the apron, still salty about last week’s attack by Parker, and she cost her the match as Vaquer trapped and finished Parker.

WINNER: Vaquer at 9:25.

Parker and Grace were separated by officials afterward, and as Vaquer celebrated, all three members of Fatal Influence charged and softened Vaquer. Apparently the match isn’t right away, as I thought was insinuated last week, but I may have been connecting nonextistent dots.

(Wells’s Analysis: Despite a few iffy transitions, the match ended up coming together perfectly well and the runtime flew by as a result. These two could easily get twice this time and deliver. The pieces are in place for the two championships to be separated, and the only question is whether they actually want to separate them so soon after making history.)

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans argued in the locker room. Williams kept underestimating Evans and Evans said he’d show Williams he could win a championship, starting tonight.

-Vic promoted a sit-down interview with Ricky Saints later tonight, and we’ll never guess who interrupted the interview. [c]