FREE PODCAST 3/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-19 & 3-26-2020) McMahon & Soucek react to first COVID-era Daily’s Place episodes of AEW Dynamite (181 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 19 and 26, 2020 episodes of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “All Elite Aftershow.”

Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the Mar. 19 show talking about the empty-arena AEW Dynamite, and how Mike might be a coronavirus survivor (no, seriously). They talk about when AEW might air again, after ominous “on the next Dynamite” ads appeared across the show, as opposed to “next week.” They also discuss the Impact Hall of Fame and Ken Shamrock, as well as Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee’s debuts with AEW on Dynamite this week, and took listener emails at the end of the show.

Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the Mar. 26 show talking about the absolutely ridiculous Matt Hardy-Chris Jericho segment that closed out Dynamite (it was really, really bad). They discuss how the “Broken Universe” was old in 2017, and Hardy insists on doing the same thing in 2020. From there, they break down the rest of this week’s AEW Dynamite and then take listener emails on AEW and Impact! Plus, Mike shares a story at the end of the show on the time he punched a black bear in the face (for real, though).

