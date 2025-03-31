VIP PODCAST 3/31 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cena and Cody get personal in third face-to-face, Gunther bloodies Jimmy Uso, Belair refs main event, Styles-Logan (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 31 edition of WWE Raw featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes getting personal in third face-to-face, Gunther bloodied Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair refs main event and gets frustrated, A.J. Styles-Logan exchange, and more WrestleMania developments on the last show of the three week Europe tour.

