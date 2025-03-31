FREE PODCAST 3/31 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 26 Live Post-show including Undertaker vs. Michaels in a Streak vs. Career match, live callers, on-site report (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 28, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks responded to phone calls, emails, and chat room questions breaking down the entire WrestleMania 26 PPV line-up with instant reaction to all of the top matches, evaluation of what worked and what didn’t work, live callers from University of Phoenix Stadium describing live reactions in the building, and more. This event included Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in the Streak vs. Career main event, John Cena vs. Batista, Triple H vs. Sheamus, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Parks try to put WM26 into perspective with an overview of the event and weekend, look ahead to Raw tomorrow night and Extreme Rules, and more.

