VIP AUDIO 3/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “Don’t You…Forget About Me” – Episode 2: Makoto Hashi! Plus CMLL, Dragongate, and All Japan (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the second edition of “Don’t You…Forget About Me,” our new series celebrating wrestlers and wrestling personalities that our fast moving world might be in danger of forgetting. There have been so many great wrestlers over the years that were maybe unheralded in their time, or even stars who we just don’t think about anymore. This series will be dedicated to giving them their flowers and preserving what they did in wrestling to whatever extent it can. This time the spotlight goes to Pro Wrestling Noah mainstay Makoto Hashi – a wrestler who gave a ton and got very little in return. During the 2000s when NOAH was on fire, Hashi was not one of the names catching the headlines, but he was a huge part of the fabric and style of the promotion. Alan explains why, and gives plenty of match recs along the way, so get those pens and notepads out. Before that, though, we talk a little bit of current wrestling with a look at CMLL’s Torneo de Escuelas, All Japan limping into the Champion Carnival with a disappointing show, and of course, SSW Quest IV!

