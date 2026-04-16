AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/15): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby challenging MJF for the AEW World Title, Dynasty PPV fallout, Willow vs. Kamille for TNT Title, Knight vs. Claudio for TNT Title

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 15, 2026

EVERETT, WASH. AT ANGEL OF THE WINDS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

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[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with Renee saying management had been trying to get in touch with MJF for the past three days to tell him that Darby demanded to have his title match tonight. MJF pulled up in a Suburban, and as he stepped out, Renee attempted to tell him of the match. MJF interrupted her and went on to declare why he was amazing and how he destroyed Kenny Omega at Dynasty. Before Renee could finish telling him about Darby, Don Callis entered the conversation. MJF didn’t know Darby won against Andrade at Dynasty. MJF told Don to be quiet and said he owes MJF one. MJF said Don should tell Andrade he will never be champion. Renee screamed, “MAX,” and told him about Darby’s challenge, which she said was happening as the opening match. MJF shouted in anger and exasperation.

They cut to the arena as Darby’s music played and he walked to the ring. Once he was in the ring, MJF’s music played, and he came out screaming, “No, No…cut the goddamned music.” He said Darby was as stupid as he looked if he believed that MJF would participate in an impromptu match. He said he has enough money to make sure things don’t happen if he doesn’t want them to. He said he would sue everybody, including Tony Kahn, and all the freaks in the crowd who chose to live in a place like Washington. “This is so bogus,” said Tony Schiavone.

The crowd chanted “Ring the Bell.” MJF asked if the crowd wanted to see the match. He said, “Too bad.” He said his back hurt from wrestling nearly an hour ago. MJF said he was doing Darby a favor. He said the crowd loved Darby because he was like them. “Good, not great. Like them, you’re not championship material. Darby, with love and respect, you’re not ready to be world…” Darby ripped the mic out of MJF’s hand before MJF could finish.

“All it takes is one night to drop the wrestling world on its head. If I’m not ready now, I’ll never be ready. I killed myself for this company. I climbed Mt. Everest…I’m ready. I’ve been ready.”

Max said no, but Danielson interrupted him from the commentary desk and said, “Hold on. Max, Darby, I just got a message from Tony Kahn.” He said Kahn agreed that Max shouldn’t wrestle unprepared. “That’s why Tony is giving you plenty of time to prepare since the match will be tonight’s main event.”

Max said he wouldn’t do it. Danielson said that if MJF refused, he would be stripped of it. Darby said to MJF, “Tonight in the main event, I’m beating your ass with a headlock takeover.” Darby’s music hit, and he walked back up.

-Commentary cut to a video interview with Tony Schiavone and Kenny Omega. “I got nothing,” Kenny said. He apologized and walked into a trainer’s room. Ospreay was there, and they talked about injuries and losses from Dynasty. “That’s not how I pictured it, not for you, not for me,” said Kenny. Ospreay said Kenny would bounce back. Kenny said he didn’t have any time left, but that Will does. He has the heart of a professional wrestler. “It’s all you from here, my man.” Will said he still aspires to be a world champion, and he hoped Kenny still believed too. Will kissed Kenny on the head, they hugged, and Will walked out. Kenny scoffed and said, “I’m your hero, huh? Then maybe I can’t give up. Maybe there is still a chance.” He waved off the cameras.

(Adams’ Analysis: This wasn’t cinema. This was real. Real emotion. Real heart. Real pain. A real passing of the torch while the original torchbearer still has some fire left. There was a rawness, a vulnerability, and a richness to the journey of Kenny beginning this segment as a finished man, but finishing it with a new fire.)

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. DESMOND XAVIER

Tommaso Ciampa came out first. As he walked down, commentary announced that Will Ospreay would face Hechicero tonight. Excalibur noted that if Xavier wins, he might be a contender for the TNT Championship.

The Rascalz music hit as Dezmond Xavier came out with Zach Wentz and Myron Reed. The bell rang at 17:00. Ciampa gained control early with kicks and stomps, knocking Xavier to the ground and slamming him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Xavier regained control momentarily before being sent back ringside. As Xavier climbed back in, Ciampa landed a knee to his head. Xavier flip-vaulted off the steel steps after Ciampa threw him towards them.

In the ring, the back-and-forth action ended with Xavier gaining control and momentum. He faked a dive, slid on his knees, and taunted Ciampa. They cut to a commercial. [c]

Ciampa had Xavier in a headlock when they returned from the commercial break. Xavier broke free with body shots and running punches. A series of strikes ended with a cutter from Xavier, then a kip-up. After landing a DDT, he pinned Ciampa for 2.

A precision knee strike by Cimapa onto a leaping Xavier regained control. He followed it up with a backstabber, resulting in Xavier twitching on the ground. Ciampa sat Xavier onto his knees, dropped his knee pad, and then landed a running knee to secure a pinning victory.

WINNER: Ciampa in 10:00.

-Ciampa got a microphone after the match ended. “This is the example. Why? Because I’m sick of waiting….Darby Allin. MJF. Whoever wins, the Psycho Killer is coming for the AEW world title.” He then kicked Xavier in the stomach, walked up the ramp, and tore some fans’ signs.

(Adams Analysis: a vicious, hard-fought and hard-struck match. Xavier took great punishment from Ciampa, especially on the nasty-looking backstabber. This match set a tone for the evening. Very, very good start. But, is it even possible to believe Ciampa is a contender, or is he simply an elevated jobber at that level?)

-A video package aired highlighting Darby’s ascent to the top of Mt. Everest and his journey since then.

-Stokely, Dax, and Cash came to the ring. Commentary gave them credit for beating Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in “one of the bloodiest matches we’ve seen,” according to Tony Schiavone. Dax said he’s read the chatter online and heard the complaints, and that it seems that everyone is angry because FTR keeps winning. He said the fans aren’t underdogs. They are just fat losers. He said FTR gave Copeland and Cage a brush with relevance, and as long as they are champions, Copeland and Cage will never get another shot at the titles.

Stokely said he thought the sickos knew everything, including religion. He said that the sickos should know about the story of David vs. Goliath. He said FTR was Goliath, and there were a lot of wanna be David’s. He said that every time David steps up to Goliath, he gets bitched out. He said that since there was no more competition in AEW, Tony Khan will get teams from other promotions, but ”they will all fall to the giants known as FTR.”

Cash asked for a moment of silence to mourn the careers of Copeland and Cage. The crowd booed. He said they would give the crows a ten-second pose because they are generous. They thanked Seattle and wished the crowd a great night.

-Commentary highlighted the upcoming matches and cut to a commercial. [c]

(2) “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – TNT Title match

Claudio Castagnoli came out first, adorned with his custom lucha mask and joined by Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta.

Renee Paquette was ringside, who talked about Kevin Knight beginning his career in this very same town. Renee said Kevin had studied Claudio, whom he called a true student of the game. “Tonight it’s time for the jet to shine.”

Kevin came out next, flanked by Bailey. As he came to the ring, commentary shouted out the Buddy Wayne Wrestling School, which produced Kevin Knight.

The bell rang at 42:00. Kevin and Claudio began with fast-paced, highly acrobatic wrestling. Kevin knocked Claudio to his feet with a drop kick, sending him ringside. As Kevin ran towards the ropes, Claudio ran into the ring and landed a massive lariat. He took control with stomps and a large elbow.

Claudio took Knight to the mat and wrenched his neck. Knight fought back with a flurry of punches, throws, and massive arm drags, sending Claudio ringside as they cut to commercial. [c]

Coming back, both men fought in the center of the ring, with Claudio securing control with a massive slam. Knight converted the momentum into a pin for 2. The action picked up speed, with Knight knocking Claudio down with a jumping lariat. Knight picked up Claudio for a scoop slam, then landed a splash for a 2 count.

After Claudio climbed on the turnbuckle, Knight drop-kicked him onto the floor. He then jumped over the ropes onto Claudio before getting Claudio back into the ring. As Knight attempted a hurricanrana on the turnbuckle, Claudio caught him, climbed up the turnbuckle backward, and landed a leaping uppercut after both men struggled on the turnbuckle. He pinned Knight, but Knight kicked out at 2.9.

Knight leaped off the top rope towards Claudio, who caught him and slammed him to the mat. After more offense, Claudio secured Knight in the big swing. Knight was able to land a top rope lariat, followed by a UFO splash for the win.

WINNER: Knight retained the TNT Title in 10:00.

-Knight asked for a microphone. “Yo, yo, yo. Evertette Washington, y’all miss me?” He asked the crowd to give it up for Claudio, whom he called one of the hardest hitters he had faced. “The jet is looking good, feeling even better. Your new TNT champion.” He spoke to Speedball, who remained backstage, and encouraged him to keep moving forward. He said he would be watching the main event closely. As he looked at the TNT championship, he said, “Jet 2 belts, sounds 2 fly, baby.” [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: Kevin Knight and Claudio have great chemistry, even finding ways to weave some rough spots into incredible-looking feats of strength that might not have hit as hard without the stumbles. They played well with each other, and I might want to see another round!)

-A video played, highlighting Ricochet’s victory over Jericho at Dynasty. Renee stood in the ring and introduced Chris Jericho. His theme played, fireworks went off, and Jericho walked to the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

Renee said, “It’s good to see you. Everybody thinks it’s good to see you.” As she talked again, Jericho covered the mic to allow the crowd to chant his name. Renee asked how it felt to be back at Dynasty. Jericho said he felt great and was very pleased with the match. He called it one of his favorite recent performances. He said that even though he lost the match, he didn’t feel like a loser.

Ricochet’s music hit, and the Demand walked out. Ricochet said he respected Jericho and that he would give him credit for not embarrassing himself. But he didn’t do enough to overcome the rise of Richocet. The crowd chanted, “Shut the fuck up.” Ricochet responded that he will be out here all night. He took credit for Jericho’s Lionsault, renaming it the Ricosault. He told Jerico to quit while he was ahead. He called him the king of reinventing himself. Ricochet laid out many of Jericho’s previous gimmicks. He suggested a new one: “the guy the Demand beats up.” He said it would be one of the best runs of his career.

Jericho responded by insulting the Ricosault and repeatedly calling him bald. He challenged Ricochet to come to the ring alone.

Richocet said he was not afraid to go alone, and he told the Demand not to come down. He ran into the ring, charged Jericho, who landed a hip toss. He took Ricochet down with a lariat, and Ricochet called for GOA into the ring. They teamed up on Jericho, who attempted to fight back. GOA slammed Jericho down. Ricohet landed a Ricosault. The Demand’s music played.

-A video played from after Dynasty. Renee interviewed Don Callis and Okada after their loss. Don Callis said it was 2-on-1 due to Takeshita’s errors. At that point, Takeshita walked into the conversation. Don Callis stopped him and asked him what happened. Takeshita said, “It was an accident. Oops. I’m so sorry.” Okada threw something at Takeshita and shouted. Don said to Takeshita, “We’re not done,” as he ushered Okada away.

(3) WILL OSPREAY vs. HECHICERO

Will Ospreay entered, and the crowd exclaimed loudly. After Ospreay entered the ring, Don Callis walked out and said, “I have something important to say.” In Spanish, he said the people of Everete are stupid. He announced Hechicero in Spanish with a reasonably well-spoken accent.

Hechicero came out, with Don Callis and Lance Archer following him to the ring. Danielson called him one of the top three most technical wrestlers in the world as Don Callis joined the commentary team.

The bell rang at 13:00. A lock-up on the ropes began the match, with Hechicero gaining control by sweeping Ospreay’s legs. Ospreay and Hechicero went back and forth with holds and throws. The crowd chanted, “Fuck Don Callis, fuck ICE too.”

A crucifix pin by Hechicero was kicked out by Ospreay at 2. Hechicero got Ospreay into a headscissors side headlock on the mat, but Ospreay escaped with a kip-up. While he was recovering, Hechicero landed massive kicks to the head. Ospreay regained control with a flying head scissors, then launched himself over the ropes with a crossbody onto Hechicero. They cut to a commercial. [c]

Ospreay rained down punches onto Hechicero’s head, but Ospreay became distracted by Marina Shafir, who was sitting ringside among the fans. Hechicero landed a massive leaping knee to the back of Ospreay’s neck, and after more offense, pinned Ospreay for 2.

Hechicero placed Ospreay into the Flying Serpent, wrenching Ospreay’s neck backward as far as he could by using his hair. Tony Schiavone called it obviously illegal, and Callis disputed.

Ospreay landed a springboard lateral press and pinned Hechicero for 2. He then landed a standing spinal tap press, then pinned only for a two-count again.

In the center of the ring, Hechicero dropped his straps, and Ospreay ran the ropes and landed a flying kick. He ran in for a Hidden Blade, but Hechicero intercepted Ospreay with violent offense. As Hechicero pinned, Ospreay put his foot on the rope to break the pin.

Hechicero started punching Ospreay’s head and neck as Ospreay lay on the mat. They cut to a commercial [c]

Back from commercial, Hechicero had Ospreay in an abdominal stretch. Excalibur said that Hechicero had been brutal towards Ospreay during the commercial break. Hechicero used the ropes to place leverage on Ospreay’s neck, then sent him over the ropes as Ospreay charged Hechicero. Hechicero ran the ropes and landed a tope suicida onto Ospreay, who was ringside. Back in the ring, Hechicero landed a guillotine on Ospreay, pinned him, but Ospreay kicked out at 2. Danielson called it a lax cover, which gave Ospreay the chance to escape. Excalibur said it looked like Ospreay’s arm was weak from nerve damage.

Ospreay sat Hechicero up for Storm Breaker, but could not land it. Hechicero and Ospreay went back and forth with pinning attempts before Ospreay attempted an Oz cutter. Hechicero countered and secured the arm bar on Ospreay before transitioning to the triangle choke.

Ospreay stood up, held Hechicero, and performed a Styles Clash. He then landed a hidden blade before pinning Hechicero for 3. Callis said, ‘Well, it’s on to plan B.’

WINNER: Ospreay in 18:00.

-Tony Schiavone said there is much more to Ospreay than his flashy moves. In the ring, Mark Davis surprised Ospreay with a lariat and a piledriver. He kicked the dust from his feet towards Ospreay before leaving the ring.

(Adams’ Analysis: Will Ospreay is a superhero. That is his function. He can literally take damage he should not be able to withstand. A fused neck would be destroyed after Dynasty and now this, but the Billy Goat is strong! This match featured an explosiveness coupled with great technicality. The stakes felt high. Ospreay is on a warpath through the competing factions. Perhaps he can ensure the United Empire makes its total ascendancy.)

-A backstage segment from Dynasty aired, as Willow accepted Kamille’s challenge. “I will kill your comeback.” She said she would see her at Spring Break-Thru.

-Renee stood atop the ramp, but was interrupted by Thekla. “Renee, you look good tonight, but not a single person paid to listen to you flap your lips while the Toxic Spider is in the house.” She said she just wanted to remind everybody that she entered as a champion and left as a champion at Dynasty. “Y’all need to get used to that. This industry is filled with nothing but dumb bitches and…” Alex Windsor interrupted her. She ran down Thekla’s bad reputation and told the crowd that she had been fired from Japan.

Thekla said she was fired from Japan because nobody could handle Thekla. She said nobody in the whole building could handle Thekla. Windsor challenged Thekla for the belt tonight, but Thekla denied her. Windsor challenged her to a match on Collision, at which point the Sisters of Sin surprised her, though Windsor beat them both. Thekla left as Winsdor soaked in the fans’ cheers. [c]

-Backstage, Mox said, “I don’t like to be surprised.” He said Ospreay doesn’t surprise him. He asked Marina how he looked. “Rough,” she said. He said Ospreay showed his cards, so the fans shouldn’t be mad at Mox. “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t take pleasure in the suffering of others. Although there can be beauty in it. I prefer life to death, light over darkness. But you can’t have one without the other.” He said that Nick Wayne should surprise him, since he doesn’t know anything about him at all. Mox told him this was adult stuff and to leave his mom in the back.

(4) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. KAMILLE – TBS Title match

Kamille walked to the ring as Renee Paquette reported ringside that she spoke to Kamille earlier. She said Kamille instructed her not to call this a comeback, as we’ve never seen her like this before.

Willow then came to the ring, and before the bell could ring, Kamille ran for a lariat. It rang as Willow controlled Kamille in the turnbuckle with massive punches. Willow and Kamille traded control repeatedly, as both wrestlers used chops, slams, and holds. Kamille landed a nasty arm whip on Willow, driving her down shoulder-first into the mat with great force. [c]

Returning from the commercial, Kamille was flipping through the turnbuckle like Ric Flair. Willow landed her pounce, followed by a cannonball in the corner. She pinned Kamille for 2. Willow has been very protective of her left shoulder, and Excalibur reminded us that it was due to Kamille’s violence at Dynasty.

Kamille put Willow’s left arm in an arm bar, fully extended. Willow rolled into it to pin. Kamille kicked out at 2. Kamille landed another arm whip and drove Willow face-first into the mat. After forcing her into the turnbuckle, Willow pinned Kamille with a backslide to secure the victory.

WINNER

(Adams’ Analysis: I thought I would not be moved by this match, but I found it very effective. The three fast and hard arm-whips by Kamille looked absolutely devastating. Willow sold exceptionally well, and I remain impressed by her work, though I am still ready for more layers of depth. Kamille looked very effective, but I need to hear a full promo from her. I’m am a bit scared…)

-Backstage, Shida sarcastically cheered Willow’s victory while Statlander stood silently. Shida said they would team up tomorrow night again at Collision.

-Excalibur said the main event would be aired in its entirety with no commercial breaks.

Renee was walking with Darby. “The stakes don’t get higher,” she said. As they walked, Sting came into frame. Darby’s eyes went wide. Sting gave him strong words of encouragement. Darby said, “It’s showtime.” Sting responded: “No, it’s not showtime. It’s your time.” [c]

(5) MJF vs. DARBY ALLIN – AEW World Title match

Darby came out first. He embraced his family ringside, entered the ring, stood on the turnbuckle, and screamed. Commentary said Darby didn’t seem to have the same confidence as he did when he came out earlier in the evening, perhaps owing it to the amount of time passed between the opening encounter and the main event.

MJF’s music hit, and he came out wearing a jacket emboldened with “Big Hebrew.” MJF shoved the belt into Darby’s face, paraded around the ring, and shoved Justin Roberts out of the way.

After ring introductions, the bell rang at 3:00 into the third hour.

Darby remained seated while MJF was across the ring, bouncing. Darby stood and removed his jacket. The crowd chanted, “Fuck ’em up, Darby, fuck ’em up.” MJF called for a time-out and took his ring out of his pants. He gave it to Aubrey Edwards, who gave it to somebody ringside. As she was handing the ring away, MJF landed a low blow on Darby. In kind, Darby landed a low blow on MJF, followed by a Scorpion Death drop, and a series of Coffin Drops from each turnbuckle. He picked MJF up, performed a side headlock takeover, and pinned MJF to become the new AEW Men’s World Champion.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 2:00 to win the AEW Men’s World Championship

-Afterward, a flood of wrestlers came out to support Darby Allin, who was lifted into the air in the ring. Finally, Sting came out and embraced Darby. The show ended as Darby reached for a mic to speak.

FINAL THLUGHTS: This show was everything it needed to be. And it will be the best wrestling show on television, streaming, or PPV this week. Full. Stop. And that includes EVERY promotion. Watching Darby win in his hometown, doing it his way, was beautiful. I have no clue what the future looks like, but I hope it’s got some teeth and stays around for a while.