VIP PODCAST 4/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby beats MJF to win AEW World Title, Ospreay gives dejected Omega a pep talk, Willow vs. Kamille, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 15 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby beating MJF to win the AEW World Title, Will Ospreay giving a dejected Kenny Omega a pep talk, Willow vs. Kamille for the TBS Title, FTR gloating about their win at Dynasty, Kevin Knight vs. Claudio for the TNT Title, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com