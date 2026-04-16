FREE PODCAST 4/15 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Buhagiar on Darby winning AEW World Title in 2 minutes – what does it mean and was it a good idea? (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Jerud Buhagiar to review AEW Dynamite with live caller and chat contributions throughout. They start, of course, reacting to Darby Allin’s AEW World Title win and the way it was presented from the opening segment to the short length to the post-match celebration. They interact with live callers and the chat with a diverse mix of opinions and reactions to this booking decision. Also, a stellar Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay exchange, Thekla’s character work improving quickly, and much more.

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