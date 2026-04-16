FREE PODCAST 4/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review the Big Indy Wrestling News Week including TNA pulling wrestlers from shows, huge WrestleMania Weekend preview, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss one of the biggest weeks of news in Independent Wrestling in recent times. TNA pulled its wrestlers from appearing in scheduled matches with AEW talent and an uproar ensued. While much of the criticism was merited, Justin and Chris delve deeper into the topic – how it could affect indy wrestling heading forward and why everyone loves to pile on TNA. Then we go in depth with a preview of some of the biggest indy wrestling shows from the biggest weekend of the year for indy wrestling, and also talk about the murky incident with Krule and a fan that led to a facility banning all wrestling. For VIP listeners, it’s a return to an old favorite, when we head to Wrestling Open for Bear Bronson vs. Eye Black Jack and Stetson Ranch vs. Waves & Curls & Ichiban.

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